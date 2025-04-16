SubscribeSign In
Meet the Emerging Designers From 2025 ICFF’s Launch Pad at WANTED

We’re excited to help present this year’s selection of international design talent showcasing prototypes of furniture, home accessories, and lighting.
When the International Contemporary Furniture Fair (ICFF) returns to New York City’s Javits Center on May 18-20, 2025, its thematic focus, "Designing in Harmony," will emphasize craftsmanship, sustainability, and multicultural design. About 20,000 square feet of the ICFF show floor is dedicated to WANTED, a feature of the fair that includes the international Launch Pad platform for emerging designers introducing new concepts and showcasing prototypes of furniture, home accessories, and lighting. We’re excited to help present this year’s design talent as the media partner for Launch Pad at WANTED. Take a peek at the 2025 Launch Pad designers below.

The cherry-and-maple ButtonBack chair was designed and built as a collaboration between Aileen De La Ree Valencia and Nush Wadia.

APPRT2 is a product design studio based in Réunion Island, France.

DUSKSHAPED produces contemporary sculptural objects in metal.&nbsp;

FlatFlat is an aluminum furniture collection designed to fit into standard shipping boxes. All pieces are laser-cut in the United States and fabricated in New York.

Hannah Via is a multimedia artist based in Queens, New York. The tufted sconce reimagines traditional lighting, adding softness, texture, and color to a typically rigid, utilitarian object.&nbsp;

JLF Design Studio is a creative collaboration between husband-and-wife team Minsu Jang and Soojin Lee.

Konstantinos and Maria Chadoulos founded Mockinbird Studio, a workshop specializing in custom wood creations, in Larissa, Greece.

Palm Paramee Panchaphalasom is a designer from Bangkok, Thailand, now based in Providence, Rhode Island. She is a senior studying BFA Furniture Design at the Rhode Island School of Design.&nbsp;

Indian industrial designers Ridima Jain and Manav Singla bring a shared vision to Ridezign—to make the ephemeral feel eternal. The sculptural Tesser lighting collection is inspired by fleeting glimpses of illuminated lives through New York City’s skyscrapers.

Sam LaRocco is a recent graduate of the University of Cincinnati’s DAAP Industrial Design program. The Puff-Ply collection mixes nontraditional building materials with common industrial practices.

Studio NAWA is a new creative partnership between Alina Nazmeeva and John Wagner, based in Chicago.

STUDIO BINDRI, founded by Indonesian-born Balqis Indriyani, is an industrial design practice rooted in the fusion of artisanal craftsmanship and cutting-edge digital methodologies.

Studio Bucky’s Portal mirror is inspired by Ireland’s ancient portal tombs.

Interdisciplinary designer Xubai Li’s Knot Knot lighting collection is based on multiple traditional Chinese knotting techniques.&nbsp;&nbsp;

Yonathan Moore is a Brooklyn-based architect and designer driven by material experimentation and specializing in handmade collectible lighting and furniture. The Flux room divider is the debut piece from the Flux collection.

Top photo of Launch Pad at WANTED from 2024 ICFF by Jenna Bascom

