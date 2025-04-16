Meet the Emerging Designers From 2025 ICFF’s Launch Pad at WANTED

When the International Contemporary Furniture Fair (ICFF) returns to New York City’s Javits Center on May 18-20, 2025, its thematic focus, "Designing in Harmony," will emphasize craftsmanship, sustainability, and multicultural design. About 20,000 square feet of the ICFF show floor is dedicated to WANTED, a feature of the fair that includes the international Launch Pad platform for emerging designers introducing new concepts and showcasing prototypes of furniture, home accessories, and lighting. We’re excited to help present this year’s design talent as the media partner for Launch Pad at WANTED. Take a peek at the 2025 Launch Pad designers below.