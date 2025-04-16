Meet the Emerging Designers From 2025 ICFF’s Launch Pad at WANTED
When the International Contemporary Furniture Fair (ICFF) returns to New York City’s Javits Center on May 18-20, 2025, its thematic focus, "Designing in Harmony," will emphasize craftsmanship, sustainability, and multicultural design. About 20,000 square feet of the ICFF show floor is dedicated to WANTED, a feature of the fair that includes the international Launch Pad platform for emerging designers introducing new concepts and showcasing prototypes of furniture, home accessories, and lighting. We’re excited to help present this year’s design talent as the media partner for Launch Pad at WANTED. Take a peek at the 2025 Launch Pad designers below.
ATLANTE STUDIO / @atlante.studio
Bennett’s World / @bennettsworld.online
Hayeon Kim / @hayeonkim_studio
Henka Studio / @henkastudiodesign
Jumana Motiwala / @jumana_motiwala
JXICO / @jxico_ds
Matthew Sonnenfeld / @matthewsonnenfeld
Nush Farzaan Wadia / @pasta_badam
office of Devansh Shah / @devanshcshah
Palm Paramee Panchaphalasom / @whereshealwaysbelonged
Perennial Design Studio / @perennialdesignstudio
Sam Later / @sam.laterr
STUDIO BINDRI by Balqis Indriyani / @studio_bindri
studio giffintermeer / @giffintermeer
Studio Hanna Anonen / @hannaanonen
Teddy Breedlove / @teddy.breedlove
the CoMPound Design Studio / @thecompounddesignstudio + @m__a.d_/
Trotamundo Wood and Design / @trotamundowd
Top photo of Launch Pad at WANTED from 2024 ICFF by Jenna Bascom
Published
