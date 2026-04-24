One of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Apprentices Designed This $380K Wisconsin Midcentury
Location: 852 N. Cedar Street, Richland Center, Wisconsin
Price: $379,900
Year Built: 1957
Architect: Herbert Fritz Jr.
Footprint: 1,878 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3 baths)
Lot Size: 0.44 Acres
From the Agent: "852 N. Cedar Street is a 1957 commission from Herbert Fritz Jr.—son of a Taliesin survivor, heir to a tradition that believed a house should belong to its land. The vaulted ceiling opens the living room far beyond its footprint. Band windows frame a panoramic hillside view that feels, from inside, like it was always part of the plan. The cantilever pushes the bedroom wing out over the slope. Carl Meadows had an appointment at Taliesin—Frank Lloyd Wright turned him away, and Fritz Jr. took the commission instead. Offered for the first time in a generation, for the buyer who knows what Taliesin means."
852 N. Cedar Street in Richland Center, Wisconsin, is currently listed for $379,000 by Melissa LeGrand of Christie's International Real Estate.
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TopicsReal Estate
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