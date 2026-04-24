SubscribeSign In
One of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Apprentices Designed This $380K Wisconsin MidcenturyView 15 Photos

One of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Apprentices Designed This $380K Wisconsin Midcentury

Inspired by Usonian homes, the 1957 residence by Herbert Fritz Jr. has wooden built-ins, concrete blocks, and…purple carpet?
Text by
View 15 Photos

Location: 852 N. Cedar Street, Richland Center, Wisconsin

Price: $379,900

Year Built: 1957

Architect: Herbert Fritz Jr.

Footprint: 1,878 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 0.44 Acres

From the Agent: "852 N. Cedar Street is a 1957 commission from Herbert Fritz Jr.—son of a Taliesin survivor, heir to a tradition that believed a house should belong to its land. The vaulted ceiling opens the living room far beyond its footprint. Band windows frame a panoramic hillside view that feels, from inside, like it was always part of the plan. The cantilever pushes the bedroom wing out over the slope. Carl Meadows had an appointment at Taliesin—Frank Lloyd Wright turned him away, and Fritz Jr. took the commission instead. Offered for the first time in a generation, for the buyer who knows what Taliesin means."

Herbert Fritz Jr.&nbsp;was Frank Lloyd Wright’s apprentice from 1938 to 1941.

Herbert Fritz Jr. was Frank Lloyd Wright’s apprentice from 1938 to 1941.

One of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Apprentices Designed This $380K Wisconsin Midcentury - Photo 2 of 14 -
Richland Center is in southern Wisconsin, about halfway between Chicago and Minneapolis.

Richland Center is in southern Wisconsin, about halfway between Chicago and Minneapolis.

One of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Apprentices Designed This $380K Wisconsin Midcentury - Photo 4 of 14 -
The interior finishes are a mixture of concrete block and wood paneling.&nbsp;

The interior finishes are a mixture of concrete block and wood paneling. 

One of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Apprentices Designed This $380K Wisconsin Midcentury - Photo 6 of 14 -
In the Usonian tradition, the home is low slung, emphasizing a connection to nature and simple materials.&nbsp;

In the Usonian tradition, the home is low slung, emphasizing a connection to nature and simple materials. 

One of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Apprentices Designed This $380K Wisconsin Midcentury - Photo 8 of 14 -
One of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Apprentices Designed This $380K Wisconsin Midcentury - Photo 9 of 14 -
One of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Apprentices Designed This $380K Wisconsin Midcentury - Photo 10 of 14 -
The windows are shaped in part by the pitch of the vaulted ceiling.

The windows are shaped in part by the pitch of the vaulted ceiling.

One of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Apprentices Designed This $380K Wisconsin Midcentury - Photo 12 of 14 -
One of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Apprentices Designed This $380K Wisconsin Midcentury - Photo 13 of 14 -
Set on the hillside, the home follows the gentle slope of the land.

Set on the hillside, the home follows the gentle slope of the land.

852 N. Cedar Street in Richland Center, Wisconsin, is currently listed for $379,000 by Melissa LeGrand of Christie's International Real Estate.

w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.