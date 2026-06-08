This $1.2M Oregon Retreat Is Part Homestead, Part Tuscan Villa

From the Agent: "In the heart of McKenzie Bridge, Oregon, this 35-acre property unfolds: a Mediterranean-style home, swimming pool and hot tub, barn, seasonal pond, and additional structures set within an open clearing. Private, expansive, and connected to the landscape, it’s a place for gathering and retreat, and it’s open to what comes next. Shaped over time by those who have lived, built, and passed through, it carries a quiet sense of history, from its original maker to stories embedded in the land itself. Emerging from the surrounding forest, the home and outbuildings sit intentionally within the clearing, forming the beginnings of a small compound. The architecture stands apart from its surroundings, a Mediterranean vision rarely found in the Pacific Northwest. The original builder began with the pool and signature arches, shaping the experience of the land first and the home around it. That intention continues to define how the property lives today. It’s set within one of the region’s most expansive landscapes, with access to the McKenzie River, Clear Lake, and Hoodoo Recreation Area, which places fishing, hiking, mountain biking, off-roading, golf, and seasonal recreation within easy reach. A local fixture, the McKenzie General Store and Obsidian Grill, sits just down the road. With 35 acres, a barn, orchard, and additional structures already in place, the property also offers forested acreage and timber, creating opportunities for stewardship, use, and long-term value."