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This $1.2M Oregon Retreat Is Part Homestead, Part Tuscan VillaView 16 Photos

This $1.2M Oregon Retreat Is Part Homestead, Part Tuscan Villa

Set beyond a gated drive, the 35-acre property has a pool, a barn, and an apple orchard, plus a backstory featuring cows, friars, and an owner-builder with a thing for arches.
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Location: 57255 North Bank Rd, McKenzie Bridge, Oregon

Price: $1,195,000

Year Built: 1978

Last Renovated: 2020

Footprint: 2,913 Square Feet (4 Beds, 2.5 Baths)

Lot Size: 35 Acres

From the Agent: "In the heart of McKenzie Bridge, Oregon, this 35-acre property unfolds: a Mediterranean-style home, swimming pool and hot tub, barn, seasonal pond, and additional structures set within an open clearing. Private, expansive, and connected to the landscape, it’s a place for gathering and retreat, and it’s open to what comes next. Shaped over time by those who have lived, built, and passed through, it carries a quiet sense of history, from its original maker to stories embedded in the land itself. Emerging from the surrounding forest, the home and outbuildings sit intentionally within the clearing, forming the beginnings of a small compound. The architecture stands apart from its surroundings, a Mediterranean vision rarely found in the Pacific Northwest. The original builder began with the pool and signature arches, shaping the experience of the land first and the home around it. That intention continues to define how the property lives today. It’s set within one of the region’s most expansive landscapes, with access to the McKenzie River, Clear Lake, and Hoodoo Recreation Area, which places fishing, hiking, mountain biking, off-roading, golf, and seasonal recreation within easy reach. A local fixture, the McKenzie General Store and Obsidian Grill, sits just down the road. With 35 acres, a barn, orchard, and additional structures already in place, the property also offers forested acreage and timber, creating opportunities for stewardship, use, and long-term value."

The covered terrace (complete with a built-in hot tub) frames the pool and forest through a row of white arches. According to the current owners, the original owner-builder constructed the pool and the arches before building the house itself.&nbsp;

The covered terrace (complete with a built-in hot tub) frames the pool and forest through a row of white arches. According to the current owners, the original owner-builder constructed the pool and the arches before building the house itself. 

The main living area opens directly to the terrace and pool, visible through sliding glass doors. The room also has one of the home’s two fireplaces.&nbsp;

The main living area opens directly to the terrace and pool, visible through sliding glass doors. The room also has one of the home’s two fireplaces. 

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This $1.2M Oregon Retreat Is Part Homestead, Part Tuscan Villa - Photo 3 of 15 -
The 300-square-foot kitchen has an island with a stove, a built-in oven, and stainless steel appliances.

The 300-square-foot kitchen has an island with a stove, a built-in oven, and stainless steel appliances.

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The primary bedroom features wood paneling, wall-to-wall carpet, sliding doors, and an ensuite bath. The 16-by-17-foot room also has an exterior entry.

The primary bedroom features wood paneling, wall-to-wall carpet, sliding doors, and an ensuite bath. The 16-by-17-foot room also has an exterior entry.

This $1.2M Oregon Retreat Is Part Homestead, Part Tuscan Villa - Photo 7 of 15 -
All four bedrooms are located on the main level.&nbsp;

All four bedrooms are located on the main level. 

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One of the home’s three bathrooms.

One of the home’s three bathrooms.

This $1.2M Oregon Retreat Is Part Homestead, Part Tuscan Villa - Photo 11 of 15 -
According to the owners, the home was originally built by Phil, a pool builder from Chicago who fell in love with a woman from the McKenzie River Valley. When she said she’d never leave, he sold his business, followed her west, and together they bought the land, built the house, and raised a family here.&nbsp;

According to the owners, the home was originally built by Phil, a pool builder from Chicago who fell in love with a woman from the McKenzie River Valley. When she said she’d never leave, he sold his business, followed her west, and together they bought the land, built the house, and raised a family here. 

The property’s apple orchard sits near the home’s lawn and pool.

The property’s apple orchard sits near the home’s lawn and pool.

The barn nods to the property’s earlier life, when the original owner kept cattle. The current owners imagine the acreage could still be used for raising horses, goats, and other animals.&nbsp;

The barn nods to the property’s earlier life, when the original owner kept cattle. The current owners imagine the acreage could still be used for raising horses, goats, and other animals. 

This $1.2M Oregon Retreat Is Part Homestead, Part Tuscan Villa - Photo 15 of 15 -

57255 N Bank Rd, McKenzie Bridge, Oregon, is currently listed for $1,195,000 by Deb Kemp, Owner and Principal Broker, Vetiver Street Real Estate.

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