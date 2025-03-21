If You Dream of Life on the Range, Here’s a Unique Texas Ranch for $1M

From the Agent: "Nestled on a sprawling 4.65-acre estate, this prairie-style home, designed by award-winning architect Max Levy and featured on HGTV, blends of modern elegance and rustic charm. The residence offers 2,113 square feet, and the property include a four-stall barn, perfectly suited for equestrian enthusiasts, with fenced pastures ready for horses. The property is ag exempt, making it ideal for agricultural pursuits. A 312-square-foot ADU offers versatility for guests or a private retreat. With an additional 5.35 acres available, this estate provides endless possibilities for expansion or creating your dream rural sanctuary."