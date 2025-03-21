If You Dream of Life on the Range, Here’s a Unique Texas Ranch for $1M

SubscribeSign In
Designed by Max Levy, the contemporary home is wrapped in corrugated metal—and it comes with a barn, an ADU, and 4.65 acres of land.
Text by
Location: 2436 Big Sky Trail, Ponder, TX

Price: $999,999

Year Built: 1999

Architect: Max Levy

Footprint: 2,113 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 4.65 Acres

From the Agent: "Nestled on a sprawling 4.65-acre estate, this prairie-style home, designed by award-winning architect Max Levy and featured on HGTV, blends of modern elegance and rustic charm. The residence offers 2,113 square feet, and the property include a four-stall barn, perfectly suited for equestrian enthusiasts, with fenced pastures ready for horses. The property is ag exempt, making it ideal for agricultural pursuits. A 312-square-foot ADU offers versatility for guests or a private retreat. With an additional 5.35 acres available, this estate provides endless possibilities for expansion or creating your dream rural sanctuary."

The kitchen overlooks a small courtyard nestled between the two wings of the home.

A woodburning fireplace heats the living room.

A sliding door separates the en suite bathroom from this bedroom.

The ADU comes with an electric car charging port.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

