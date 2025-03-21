If You Dream of Life on the Range, Here’s a Unique Texas Ranch for $1M
Location: 2436 Big Sky Trail, Ponder, TX
Price: $999,999
Year Built: 1999
Architect: Max Levy
Footprint: 2,113 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3 baths)
Lot Size: 4.65 Acres
From the Agent: "Nestled on a sprawling 4.65-acre estate, this prairie-style home, designed by award-winning architect Max Levy and featured on HGTV, blends of modern elegance and rustic charm. The residence offers 2,113 square feet, and the property include a four-stall barn, perfectly suited for equestrian enthusiasts, with fenced pastures ready for horses. The property is ag exempt, making it ideal for agricultural pursuits. A 312-square-foot ADU offers versatility for guests or a private retreat. With an additional 5.35 acres available, this estate provides endless possibilities for expansion or creating your dream rural sanctuary."
2436 Big Sky Trail in Ponder, Texas is currently listed for $999,999 by Chrissy Mallouf of Relator.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.