Once a Mattress Factory, Now a Minimalist Home Seeking $900K

The current owner reimagined the former Melbourne warehouse with a toned-down palette and metal accents that nod to the building’s industrial past.
Location: 8 Brown Street, Collingwood, Victoria, Australia

Auction Price: $1,350,000 - $1,450,000 AUS (approximately $900,000 - $967,000 USD)

Renovation Date: 1995

Renovation Designer: Magenta Burgin

Footprint: 2153 square feet (2 bedrooms, 2 baths)

From the Agent: "In the heart of Collingwood, an industrial warehouse has been transformed into an elegant, light-filled home. For owner Magenta Burgin, the building’s raw, industrial character offered exactly the kind of creative foundation she was looking for. The building at 8 Brown Street sits within Collingwood’s industrial heartland, which was once lined with small factories and textile workshops that anchored the area’s bustling rag trade. The home retains the honest bones of its past, while embracing the refinement that defines the suburb’s new design identity. Working for design-led developer Neometro, Magenta understood the value of good bones and letting materials speak for themselves. As a result, her approach to interiors was instinctive rather than decorative. She stripped the palette back, allowing the building’s structure to set the tone."

The minimalist residence was converted from a mattress factory about 30 years ago.&nbsp;

The neighborhood was formerly full of small factories and textile workshops, although it has undergone a major revitalization in recent years.

"It’s right in the thick of it, where you want to be," says the owner and renovation designer, Magenta Burgin. "There’s an amazing Clare Cousins–designed building next door filled with architects, designers and publicists. It brings this energy to the street that feels really alive."

Windows set in the sawtooth roof bring natural light into the space.

The home is spread across three levels.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

