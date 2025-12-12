Once a Mattress Factory, Now a Minimalist Home Seeking $900K
Location: 8 Brown Street, Collingwood, Victoria, Australia
Auction Price: $1,350,000 - $1,450,000 AUS (approximately $900,000 - $967,000 USD)
Renovation Date: 1995
Renovation Designer: Magenta Burgin
Footprint: 2153 square feet (2 bedrooms, 2 baths)
From the Agent: "In the heart of Collingwood, an industrial warehouse has been transformed into an elegant, light-filled home. For owner Magenta Burgin, the building’s raw, industrial character offered exactly the kind of creative foundation she was looking for. The building at 8 Brown Street sits within Collingwood’s industrial heartland, which was once lined with small factories and textile workshops that anchored the area’s bustling rag trade. The home retains the honest bones of its past, while embracing the refinement that defines the suburb’s new design identity. Working for design-led developer Neometro, Magenta understood the value of good bones and letting materials speak for themselves. As a result, her approach to interiors was instinctive rather than decorative. She stripped the palette back, allowing the building’s structure to set the tone."
8 Brown Street, in Collingwood, Victoria, Australia, will be auctioned on December 13, 2025 for $1,350,000 - $1,450,000 AUS by Isabelle McEwan Marion and Peter Stephens of Nelson Alexanders.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.