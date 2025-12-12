Once a Mattress Factory, Now a Minimalist Home Seeking $900K

Renovation Designer: Magenta Burgin

Footprint: 2153 square feet (2 bedrooms, 2 baths)

From the Agent: "In the heart of Collingwood, an industrial warehouse has been transformed into an elegant, light-filled home. For owner Magenta Burgin, the building’s raw, industrial character offered exactly the kind of creative foundation she was looking for. The building at 8 Brown Street sits within Collingwood’s industrial heartland, which was once lined with small factories and textile workshops that anchored the area’s bustling rag trade. The home retains the honest bones of its past, while embracing the refinement that defines the suburb’s new design identity. Working for design-led developer Neometro, Magenta understood the value of good bones and letting materials speak for themselves. As a result, her approach to interiors was instinctive rather than decorative. She stripped the palette back, allowing the building’s structure to set the tone."