High Above the Malibu Hills, This Cantilevered California Home Is a Testament to Resilience

At the top of a winding mountain road, high in the hills of Malibu, California, the wild, undulating landscape gives way to a clearing with an angular mass of concrete and glass—an architecturally arresting structure which appears to float over the hillside below. Southern California residents Bata and Rose Mataja have called this ethereal setting home for 27 years, but putting down roots in this remote locale almost never came to be.

When homeowners Bata and Rose Mataja first came across the 32 acres of raw land, Bata was decidedly undaunted by the idea of building a home in the remote, undeveloped setting. "I was too ignorant to know better, and not afraid of challenges," he says.

The home was sited on a near-perfect east-west axis, with the Santa Monica "Boney" Mountains to the north, and the ocean to the south.

Bata and Rose Mataja—both 75—met at a movie theater in Los Angeles in the 1960s, and have been inseparable ever since. "We've been together since we were 19," says Bata. The couple rented their first home—for $75/month—in downtown Burbank, purchasing their first residence in Pasadena a year later. Bata, a car enthusiast, founded Two's Company, a company that prepared cars for advertising, and later, The Big American Dream Company, which designed concept cars for the entertainment industry. Through growing businesses—and a growing family—Bata and Rose contemplated another move. After welcoming their son and daughter, Bata and Rose were living in a midcentury post-and-beam home in Glendale’s Whiting Woods when Bata brought an idea to his wife. "In 1992, I told my wife, ‘Let's go look at some property. I want to buy a piece of property because I've always wanted to build a house,’" he recalls.

The sandstone boulders on the land were mapped and surveyed before siting the main residence and guest house around them, disrupting as little of the natural environment as possible.

High above the Malibu coast, they toured a sprawling property which overlooked their favorite beach from their younger days—Leo Carrillo. The 32-acre site was remote and undeveloped, with no roads, no power, and no other homes in the vicinity. "The grass was probably chest high all the way around," says Bata. "Rose was not really impressed with it." Sidelining the hilly parcel, Bata and Rose continued their property search, looking all the way up the coast to San Luis Obispo, before the Malibu land crept back into Bata’s thoughts. "I said to Rose, ‘Let's go back to that piece of property that was overlooking Leo Carrillo,’" Bata recalls. "She said, ‘What property?’ She had already forgotten about it."

Their second visit, however, would change everything. "On the day we came back up, we had a really good breeze," says Bata. "The wind was blowing, and it was just absolutely clear," he says, recalling unobstructed ocean views clear out to Catalina. "The sky was blue and it was just fantastic." Within a month of that magical second visit, they purchased the property.

With complex geometry and irregular angles, the home’s unique exterior envelope and roofline present differently from different vantage points. Inside, the penchant for asymmetry continues. "We joke around at the fact that nothing seems to be at a right angle in this house," says Bata.

4,500 cubic yards of concrete, and over 200 pieces of glass were used in the construction of the home, which took four years to complete.

The isolated parcel, 1,700 feet above sea level, is surrounded by natural beauty in all directions. To the north, the Santa Monica Mountains provide vistas reminiscent of Arizona or New Mexico with their dramatic rock formations. To the south, the site overlooks the rolling hills of Mulholland Canyon, and the ocean beyond. On the site itself, giant sandstone boulders dotted the hillside—a feature that attracted Bata from the start. "I bought the property because I love the boulders," says Bata. Drawing inspiration from architect Albert Frey’s work in Palm Springs, Bata imagined building the house around the existing boulders. "When we had the rocks here, we incorporated them into the house," he says.

When a contractor Bata knew through work introduced him to Hagy Belzberg and George Whitman, the design for the residence began in earnest. "These two young guys were working out of Hagy's parents' garage in Beverly Hills," says Bata of the up-and-coming architects. "The only prerequisite I had for them—I said, ‘I've got two children, a cat, and a dog. Even though it's a modern house, it has to be a home.’" After visiting the site, Belzberg and Whitman came back with drawings of the house—a concrete and glass structure cantilevered over the hillside, with angled glass curtain walls overlooking Mulholland Canyon. "I was so enthusiastic about it," says Bata of the initial design.

"My wife said to me, ‘Whatever you do, if you ever get to really build a house, don't build a spaceship," says Bata, whose wife Rose always preferred a California Craftsman over anything modern. Later adding strata to the side of the pool and the garage, Bata wanted "to make it look like the house got pushed out of the earth," he says. "So it became the spaceship it was never supposed to be."

Concrete, glass, and metal form the building’s exterior envelope. "Part of what allowed us to build what we wanted with all the glass, is because of the concrete," says Bata. "Of course the concrete absorbs heat, so that would keep you warm in the wintertime, and then in the summertime when we'd run the air conditioning, that'd cool off the floor and be quite comfortable." In addition to concrete, the metal roof—sometimes know as a "cool roof"— offers high reflectivity coating and large overhangs, which help keep the interior comfortable and reduce utility costs.

The dining room, enclosed in glass, is cantilevered over the hillside.

The amount of concrete in the house—4,500 cubic yards—threatened to derail the project before it even began. To build the house out of concrete as designed, would cost much more than the young architects had initially anticipated. "They said, ‘It's way too expensive. We can't do that,’" says Bata. Although Belzberg and Whitman proposed alternatives to achieve a similar look, Bata put his foot down. "I said, ‘If we don't build it out of concrete, we're not building it,’" Bata recalls. "They said, ‘Well, then it’s all over,’ but what they didn't understand is that what they gave me as the design was so beautiful and I loved it, that there was no way that I wouldn't build it."



Drought-tolerant native plants surround the 700-square-foot guest house. Sited above the main residence, the compact structure includes an efficiently organized kitchen, bathroom, and outdoor deck. "At the guest house, you walk outside and you see all the way out to the Channel Islands," says Bata.

Construction on the house was completed in 1998—two decades later, Bata and Rose would experience their first terrifying brush with natural disaster that would threaten their home and their own safety. A reality of living in California, wildfires are top of mind for many residents—but Bata and Rose had never experienced the threat up close until the Woolsey Fire of 2018. "The fire jumped over the highway and it was on this side of Malibu," recalls Bata. "It was coming this direction, and we never got any warning, so we were stuck in our home," he says of the fire’s unexpected trajectory. With the window of opportunity for evacuation closed, Bata and Rose packed up their essentials, took their pets, and rode out the fire in their car at the top of the hill. "There was a wall of flames coming up," recalls Bata. "I could start to feel the heat." Bata and Rose watched from above as the fire rolled over the top of the house.



If necessary, Bata and Rose can operate their home off-grid. "Anytime there's a wind, the power company just cuts the power," says Bata. "When power gets cut off, we're pretty much off the grid in a self-sustaining way."

On the premises, the Matajas have 48KW solar, four Tesla battery packs, and two 10,000 gallon water tanks—allowing them to be fully off-grid when necessary.

The house is both angular and stark—while simultaneously being earthy and elemental. "There’s a kind of modern high-tech feel," says Bata, "and then, on the other hand, it's very basic and very down-to-earth."

In the aftermath of the fire, Bata and Rose began the lengthy process of repairing and restoring the areas of the house that sustained damage. "The fire generated enough heat that it actually cracked some glass," says Bata. They replaced all of the double-paned glass—adding a 10% tint—and upgraded the plastic skylights to glass as well. The new windows, rated for 125 mile per hour winds, are over-engineered for the 60-70 mile per hour gusts the home is sometimes exposed to. "Hagy and George had designed a house to really withstand [the elements]," says Bata. "It’s really pretty solid and strong."

The home’s metal roof survived the blaze but most of the caulk joints were damaged in the fire—necessitating a full replacement. "They didn't make the roof anymore because it was only one inch standing seam," says Bata. "The new rule was one and a half inches, so you couldn't patch it." The whole roof was pulled off, before adding a new water shield, heat shield, and finally, new metal roof. The Versa-Span roof system from Taylor Metal Products—produced locally in Riverside and Sacramento—features 18-inch-wide panels with a 1¾-inch standing seam. The roof carries a Class A fire rating, and can be reasonably expected to last 40-60 years, giving Bata peace of mind. "I have a better roof than I had before," he says. Local installer and Metal Roofing Alliance (MRA) member Pacific Metal Roofing expertly navigated the installation of the home's geometrically complex roof—covering a surface area of over ten thousand square feet. "The roofing people were insane," says Bata of Pacific’s work. "They were absolutely spectacular." All of the "hardened" aspects of the home’s 2020 renovation give the structure a nearly impenetrable exterior shell. "No pun intended, it's rock solid," says Bata. The home is well-equipped to withstand future wildfire threat, even garnering recognition from the Ventura County Fire Department. "This place is perfect," Bata recalls being told. "This is the way you should build in the mountains."

Slanted, overlapping shapes and irregular angles typify the one-of-kind roof structure. "All the angles are amazing. It's kind of a roofer's nightmare," says Bata. "That's why the roofers were spectacular, because they handled it incredibly," he says of Pacific Metal Roofing, who installed 10,460-square-feet of new metal roofing after the 2018 Woolsey Fire.

Though they had a grey roof previously, Bata and Rose chose to swap it out for a fresh hue when the roof was replaced—deciding on the Versa-Span roof from Taylor Metal Products in Hemlock Green. The earthy color, Bata explains, changes in the light. "While the sun's hitting, it's going to be a lighter green. As the sun goes away, it gets even darker," he says. " I love the color. It works really, really well."