How They Pulled It Off: A 107-Square-Foot Parisian Studio Inspired by Midcentury Ships

Tasked with transforming a 107-square-foot former maids’ quarters on the sixth floor of a Haussmann building in Paris into a chic yet budget-friendly pied-à-terre for a jet-setting client, London-based architect Massimo De Conti turned to the sea for inspiration. Specifically, to midcentury ships, where tight cabins required designs that thoughtfully utilized every inch of a space.

"Le Corbusier, Charlotte Perriand, and Eileen Gray were inspired by boats at that time because it was the avant-garde of design technology," De Conti says. In this compact Parisian residence, an efficient layout, utilitarian forms, and nautical color scheme tapped these design legends’ source, too.