How They Pulled It Off: A 107-Square-Foot Parisian Studio Inspired by Midcentury Ships

Architect Massimo De Conti made a London client’s tiny pied-à-terre into a nautical-themed home away from home that utilizes every inch.
Text by
Photos by
Marco Guastalla
Welcome to How They Pulled It Off, where we take a close look at one particularly challenging aspect of a home design and get the nitty-gritty details about how it became a reality.

Tasked with transforming a 107-square-foot former maids’ quarters on the sixth floor of a Haussmann building in Paris into a chic yet budget-friendly pied-à-terre for a jet-setting client, London-based architect Massimo De Conti turned to the sea for inspiration. Specifically, to midcentury ships, where tight cabins required designs that thoughtfully utilized every inch of a space.

"Le Corbusier, Charlotte Perriand, and Eileen Gray were inspired by boats at that time because it was the avant-garde of design technology," De Conti says. In this compact Parisian residence, an efficient layout, utilitarian forms, and nautical color scheme tapped these design legends’ source, too. 

The 107-square-foot apartment is divided into three zones, for sleeping, circulating, and bathing, and prioritizes efficiency "to the centimeter," says its London-based architect Massimo De Conti.

To start, the architect divided the small interior into three zones: a sleeping area courtesy of a custom daybed by Bensen, a bespoke aluminum-clad shower capsule, and central circulation with a sunlit desk. A kitchenette with hidden appliances (a microwave, mini fridge, boiler, and portable stove) anchors the back wall and adds to the nautical palette—dark and light shades of ocean blue color the linoleum floor, laminate cabinetry, and composite countertop while the shower’s industrial metal finish reflects sunlight into every corner.

Shades of blue in the kitchen and flooring add to the compact apartment’s nautical inspiration.

How they pulled it off: A micro-studio in Paris
  • A comfortable shower: For the step-free shower tray by Kaldewei, De Conti originally specified oak as a surround but made a last-minute change to aluminum to reflect more sunlight from the apartment’s small window and add to its midcentury cruise liner feel. A silver curtain and the curved corner continue the effect.
  • A multifunctional kitchenette: The custom one-and-a-half-foot-wide (45.5-centimeter) laminate kitchen cabinet, with a towel rail matching its size, hides appliances under a sink with fittings by Paini
Custom wall-mounted cabinets hide appliances and create storage space in the kitchen area with its Air Chair by Jasper Morrison from Magis.

  • A nautical color scheme: Ocean hues ground the room, including the Yves Klein blue linoleum that now covers the red-tiled floor. Its seamless application makes the space feel bigger. The client chose the sky blue color of the composite countertop, which creates a delightfully color-blocked kitchen. 
The comfortably sized shower features a shower tray by Kaldewei and fixtures by Paini.

The homeowner chose the sky blue composite countertop and backsplash, which helps build the apartment’s playful palette.

  • High-design furnishings: Despite the apartment’s size, "there was room for a little sophistication" in the curated furniture, say the architect. A 1952 Pretzel chair by George Nelson stands at the desk—a repurposed shelf by String—and is lit by a Grau floor lamp. Other lighting includes pieces by Angelo Mangiarotti and Egoluce. A Zieta hook creates a coat rack on the door.
Every inch of the space was custom-designed for daily functionality that avoids it feeling too crowded.

The custom aluminum shower surround reflects sunlight throughout the space.

  • Strategic storage: "To avoid making the space feel busy, I kept it as empty as possible," says De Conti. Instead, the architect hid storage spaces in plain sight. The bespoke Bensen daybed is tall enough to slide a carry-on suitcase underneath. Wall-anchored cabinets hold the boiler and pantry while the under-sink unit conceals a microwave, mini fridge, and portable stove. Behind a pop-out door on the shower surround is space for shoes, tools, or cleaning supplies.
A table lamp by Angelo Mangiarotti and wall light by Egoluce provide an evening glow around the custom Bensen daybed.

A small push-open cabinet built into the shower surround offers additional storage.

Because "every centimeter makes a difference in this space," De Conti created an entirely custom design. However, what the apartment lacks in size, it makes up in comfort and livability. After it was completed this summer, the homeowner planned a quick jaunt from his home base in London. It soon became a three weeks’ stay. To the architect, it is proof of a job well done.

Project Credits: 

Architect of Record: Massimo De Conti / @massimodeconti

Interior Design: Massimo De Conti

e
Elizabeth Fazzare
Elizabeth Fazzare is a New York-based editor and journalist who covers architecture, design, and culture for publications including Architect, Architectural Digest, and Dwell.

Published

Topics

How They Pulled It OffEuropean Homes

