How They Pulled It Off: A 107-Square-Foot Parisian Studio Inspired by Midcentury Ships
Tasked with transforming a 107-square-foot former maids’ quarters on the sixth floor of a Haussmann building in Paris into a chic yet budget-friendly pied-à-terre for a jet-setting client, London-based architect Massimo De Conti turned to the sea for inspiration. Specifically, to midcentury ships, where tight cabins required designs that thoughtfully utilized every inch of a space.
"Le Corbusier, Charlotte Perriand, and Eileen Gray were inspired by boats at that time because it was the avant-garde of design technology," De Conti says. In this compact Parisian residence, an efficient layout, utilitarian forms, and nautical color scheme tapped these design legends’ source, too.
To start, the architect divided the small interior into three zones: a sleeping area courtesy of a custom daybed by Bensen, a bespoke aluminum-clad shower capsule, and central circulation with a sunlit desk. A kitchenette with hidden appliances (a microwave, mini fridge, boiler, and portable stove) anchors the back wall and adds to the nautical palette—dark and light shades of ocean blue color the linoleum floor, laminate cabinetry, and composite countertop while the shower’s industrial metal finish reflects sunlight into every corner.
- A comfortable shower: For the step-free shower tray by Kaldewei, De Conti originally specified oak as a surround but made a last-minute change to aluminum to reflect more sunlight from the apartment’s small window and add to its midcentury cruise liner feel. A silver curtain and the curved corner continue the effect.
- A multifunctional kitchenette: The custom one-and-a-half-foot-wide (45.5-centimeter) laminate kitchen cabinet, with a towel rail matching its size, hides appliances under a sink with fittings by Paini.
- A nautical color scheme: Ocean hues ground the room, including the Yves Klein blue linoleum that now covers the red-tiled floor. Its seamless application makes the space feel bigger. The client chose the sky blue color of the composite countertop, which creates a delightfully color-blocked kitchen.
- High-design furnishings: Despite the apartment’s size, "there was room for a little sophistication" in the curated furniture, say the architect. A 1952 Pretzel chair by George Nelson stands at the desk—a repurposed shelf by String—and is lit by a Grau floor lamp. Other lighting includes pieces by Angelo Mangiarotti and Egoluce. A Zieta hook creates a coat rack on the door.
- Strategic storage: "To avoid making the space feel busy, I kept it as empty as possible," says De Conti. Instead, the architect hid storage spaces in plain sight. The bespoke Bensen daybed is tall enough to slide a carry-on suitcase underneath. Wall-anchored cabinets hold the boiler and pantry while the under-sink unit conceals a microwave, mini fridge, and portable stove. Behind a pop-out door on the shower surround is space for shoes, tools, or cleaning supplies.
Because "every centimeter makes a difference in this space," De Conti created an entirely custom design. However, what the apartment lacks in size, it makes up in comfort and livability. After it was completed this summer, the homeowner planned a quick jaunt from his home base in London. It soon became a three weeks’ stay. To the architect, it is proof of a job well done.
Project Credits:
Architect of Record: Massimo De Conti / @massimodeconti
Interior Design: Massimo De Conti
