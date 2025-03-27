Robert Rauschenberg and Roy Lichtenstein Stayed at This $2.4M Florida Compound
Location: 13290 Electron Drive, Fort Myers, Florida
Price: $2,395,000
Year Built: 1986
Designers: Mary and Lawrence Voytek
Builder: Richard Pottorf
Footprint: 2,144 square feet (3 bedrooms, 2 baths)
Lot Size: 3.25 Acres
From the Agent: "Discover a property steeped in artistic history, a sanctuary for creatives and visionaries. This exceptional estate, known to renowned artists, is now available for purchase. The spacious lanai overlooks the stunning acreage, offering a serene setting to relax and recharge. This estate is possibly the largest residential parcel available in proximity to Sanibel, Fort Myers Beach, and the commercial districts of Fort Myers, providing seclusion and convenience. Whether you’re an artist seeking inspiration, an entrepreneur envisioning your next endeavor, or someone looking for a unique and spacious property, this estate is a canvas ready for your vision."
The home is finished with imported tile and heart pine flooring.Real Tours
Owned and designed by Sculptor Mary Voytek—a longtime Robert Rauschenberg collaborator—the property has hosted artistic icons including Roy Lichtenstein and Dale Chihuly.Real Tours
The detached, climate-controlled Quonset hut is outfitted with a lift, power, and water.Real Tours
13290 Electron Drive in Fort Myers, Florida is currently listed for $2,395,000 by Tim Drobnyk and The Burns Family Team of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Sanibel office.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.