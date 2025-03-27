SubscribeSign In
Robert Rauschenberg and Roy Lichtenstein Stayed at This $2.4M Florida Compound

Sculptor Mary Voytek’s sprawling estate includes a three-bedroom home, a Quonset hut, and an elevated tiny house with a slide.
Text by
Location: 13290 Electron Drive, Fort Myers, Florida

Price: $2,395,000

Year Built: 1986

Designers: Mary and Lawrence Voytek

Builder: Richard Pottorf

Footprint: 2,144 square feet (3 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 3.25 Acres

From the Agent: "Discover a property steeped in artistic history, a sanctuary for creatives and visionaries. This exceptional estate, known to renowned artists, is now available for purchase. The spacious lanai overlooks the stunning acreage, offering a serene setting to relax and recharge. This estate is possibly the largest residential parcel available in proximity to Sanibel, Fort Myers Beach, and the commercial districts of Fort Myers, providing seclusion and convenience. Whether you’re an artist seeking inspiration, an entrepreneur envisioning your next endeavor, or someone looking for a unique and spacious property, this estate is a canvas ready for your vision."

 The home is finished with imported tile and heart pine flooring.

Owned and designed by Sculptor Mary Voytek—a longtime Robert Rauschenberg collaborator—the property has hosted artistic icons including Roy Lichtenstein and Dale Chihuly.

The property includes an elevated tiny house with a slide.

The detached, climate-controlled Quonset hut is outfitted with a lift, power, and water.

A treehouse with a slide sits in the backyard.

13290 Electron Drive in Fort Myers, Florida is currently listed for $2,395,000 by Tim Drobnyk and The Burns Family Team of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Sanibel office.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

