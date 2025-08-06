California’s First Passive Solar House Seeks $6M in Los Angeles

From the Agent: "The Gelber Residence was designed by the esteemed architect, Martin Gelber, FAIA, who was mentored by such architectural giants as A. Quincy Jones and Richard Neutra. As you step into the house, natural light immediately strikes you from the floor-to-ceiling windows that frame stunning views of the canyon, city, and ocean. To your right is a studio/office space looking out on those views. To the left, you find a den/bedroom, bath, and the en suite primary bedroom with a fireplace. Down the ergonomically designed stairway, an oculus lights the way. To the left is a guest bedroom with its own entrance, deck and hall bath. Turning to the right and opening in front of you is the dining room, living room, conversation area, bar, fireplace, and the galley kitchen, all graced by the custom 18-foot, clear heart redwood ceiling. The residence was certified as the first passive solar house in California, and in keeping with its energy-saving properties, the house is also designed to catch cross breezes."