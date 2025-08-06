SubscribeSign In
California’s First Passive Solar House Seeks $6M in Los AngelesView 16 Photos

California’s First Passive Solar House Seeks $6M in Los Angeles

Architect Martin Gelber designed his personal residence with a blocky facade that opens up to capture sunlight, views, and cooling breezes.
Text by
View 16 Photos

Location: 12268 Canna Road, Los Angeles, California

Price: $5,995,000

Year Built: 1977

Architect: Martin Gelber

Footprint: 3,707 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 0.4 Acres

From the Agent: "The Gelber Residence was designed by the esteemed architect, Martin Gelber, FAIA, who was mentored by such architectural giants as A. Quincy Jones and Richard Neutra. As you step into the house, natural light immediately strikes you from the floor-to-ceiling windows that frame stunning views of the canyon, city, and ocean. To your right is a studio/office space looking out on those views. To the left, you find a den/bedroom, bath, and the en suite primary bedroom with a fireplace. Down the ergonomically designed stairway, an oculus lights the way. To the left is a guest bedroom with its own entrance, deck and hall bath. Turning to the right and opening in front of you is the dining room, living room, conversation area, bar, fireplace, and the galley kitchen, all graced by the custom 18-foot, clear heart redwood ceiling. The residence was certified as the first passive solar house in California, and in keeping with its energy-saving properties, the house is also designed to catch cross breezes."

Martin Gelber was honored by his alma mater, USC, as an&nbsp;Architectural Guild distinguished alum.

Martin Gelber was honored by his alma mater, USC, as an Architectural Guild distinguished alum.

California’s First Passive Solar House Seeks $6M in Los Angeles - Photo 2 of 15 -
The home features custom cabinetry on every floor.

The home features custom cabinetry on every floor.

California’s First Passive Solar House Seeks $6M in Los Angeles - Photo 4 of 15 -
California’s First Passive Solar House Seeks $6M in Los Angeles - Photo 5 of 15 -
California’s First Passive Solar House Seeks $6M in Los Angeles - Photo 6 of 15 -
The ceilings in the common spaces are made from clear heart redwood.

The ceilings in the common spaces are made from clear heart redwood.

California’s First Passive Solar House Seeks $6M in Los Angeles - Photo 8 of 15 -
California’s First Passive Solar House Seeks $6M in Los Angeles - Photo 9 of 15 -
California’s First Passive Solar House Seeks $6M in Los Angeles - Photo 10 of 15 -
California’s First Passive Solar House Seeks $6M in Los Angeles - Photo 11 of 15 -
California’s First Passive Solar House Seeks $6M in Los Angeles - Photo 12 of 15 -
California’s First Passive Solar House Seeks $6M in Los Angeles - Photo 13 of 15 -
California’s First Passive Solar House Seeks $6M in Los Angeles - Photo 14 of 15 -
The home’s massing and window placement are designed to regulate its interior temperature.

The home’s massing and window placement are designed to regulate its interior temperature.

w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.