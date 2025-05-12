SubscribeSign In
For $1.2M, You Can Nab This Quirky Cabin on Martha’s Vineyard

The ’70s home might be clad in traditional wood shingles—but its angular, elevated form is anything but conventional.
Text by
Location: 31 Ninth Street North, Edgartown, Massachusetts

Price: $1,195,000

Year Built: 1972

Architect: Robert Orr

Footprint: 1,275 square feet (2 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 0.34 Acres

From the Agent: "Nestled among the trees near Sengekontacket Pond, this distinctive contemporary home offers privacy while being conveniently close to downtown Edgartown and the picturesque trails at Felix Neck Sanctuary. Designed by architect Robert Orr, this multilevel residence showcases unique architectural details and striking angled ceilings. The living area is bathed in natural light, surrounded by windows, and features a charming brick fireplace. The eat-in kitchen has stainless-steel appliances, an exposed brick backdrop, and opens to a spacious deck, perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining. The primary bedroom suite is a bright and inviting retreat, complete with a private bath. A comfortable guest bedroom and a convenient powder room complete the main level. Upstairs, you’ll find a sun-filled office with a curved wall of windows and access to another lovely deck." 

The home is set on Martha’s Vineyard, one of New England’s famed summer colonies.

The home is full of light, with exposures in every direction.

There are two decks, one on each floor.

The home’s insulation, roof, and siding have been recently updated.

31 Ninth Street North in Edgartown, Massachusetts is currently listed for $1,195,000 by Alyssa Halisky of Wallace & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

