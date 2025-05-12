For $1.2M, You Can Nab This Quirky Cabin on Martha’s Vineyard

From the Agent: "Nestled among the trees near Sengekontacket Pond, this distinctive contemporary home offers privacy while being conveniently close to downtown Edgartown and the picturesque trails at Felix Neck Sanctuary. Designed by architect Robert Orr, this multilevel residence showcases unique architectural details and striking angled ceilings. The living area is bathed in natural light, surrounded by windows, and features a charming brick fireplace. The eat-in kitchen has stainless-steel appliances, an exposed brick backdrop, and opens to a spacious deck, perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining. The primary bedroom suite is a bright and inviting retreat, complete with a private bath. A comfortable guest bedroom and a convenient powder room complete the main level. Upstairs, you’ll find a sun-filled office with a curved wall of windows and access to another lovely deck."