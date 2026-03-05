SubscribeSign In
The Award-Winning Home of a Famed Dutch Architect Hits the Market for €1.9M

Listed for the first time, Mart van Schijndel’s ’90s residence in Utrecht has a postmodern facade and a minimalist interior illuminated by two glass-encased courtyards.
Location: Pieterskerkhof 8, 3512 JR Utrecht, The Netherlands

Price: €1,900,000 (approximately $2,211,258 USD)

Year Built: 1992

Architect: Mart van Schijndel

Footprint: 1,938 square feet (2 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 0.07 Acres

From the Agent: "This exceptional house in the heart of Utrecht’s city center was built in 1992 and designed by renowned and multi-award-winning Dutch architect Mart van Schijndel (1943-1999) as his own residence.  On the trafic-free cul-de-sac of Pieterskerkhof square is the entrance to the courtyard. A wide glass door leads to the entrance of the house, with covered private parking.Immediately after entering, the central living space unfolds with an impressive ceiling height and two carefully designed and planted patios.In the back wing of the house is the library with sitting area and fireplace. There is also a study/workroom, now used as an archive, and a workshop/storage room. At the front is the kitchen with plenty of storage space. Next to the kitchen is a utility/laundry/drying room and toilet. Finally, on the ground floor is a bathroom and extensive spa with sauna, steam bath, solarium, hot tub, and shower.The staircase is an eye-catcher at the heart of the house. The loft landing on the first floor overlooks the central living space with double ceiling height. From the mezzanine, you reach the primary bedroom and the second bedroom/study. The primary bedroom has built-in deep apothecary cabinets with plenty of storage space and a built-in closet equipped with an extra sink."

In 1995, the home received the Rietveld Award, an honor given every two years to an architectural project in Utrecht.&nbsp;

A 112-page monograph about the home was published in 2014.

Architect Mart van Schijndel designed the home for himself. Now his partner, who has lived in it since its completion in 1992, is offering it for sale for the first time.

The home has been meticulously cared for, and its original features, materials, and color schemes are intact.

The home sits in quiet Pieterskerkhof Square.

Cover photo courtesy of Mart van Schijndel Foundation

Pieterskerkhof 8, 3512 JR in Utrecht, The Netherlands, is currently listed for €1,900,000 by Imke Henning of DSTRCT | Forbes Global Properties and Marco Grifhorst of Grifhorst Makelaardij Exclusief.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

