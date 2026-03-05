The Award-Winning Home of a Famed Dutch Architect Hits the Market for €1.9M

From the Agent: "This exceptional house in the heart of Utrecht’s city center was built in 1992 and designed by renowned and multi-award-winning Dutch architect Mart van Schijndel (1943-1999) as his own residence. On the trafic-free cul-de-sac of Pieterskerkhof square is the entrance to the courtyard. A wide glass door leads to the entrance of the house, with covered private parking.Immediately after entering, the central living space unfolds with an impressive ceiling height and two carefully designed and planted patios.In the back wing of the house is the library with sitting area and fireplace. There is also a study/workroom, now used as an archive, and a workshop/storage room. At the front is the kitchen with plenty of storage space. Next to the kitchen is a utility/laundry/drying room and toilet. Finally, on the ground floor is a bathroom and extensive spa with sauna, steam bath, solarium, hot tub, and shower.The staircase is an eye-catcher at the heart of the house. The loft landing on the first floor overlooks the central living space with double ceiling height. From the mezzanine, you reach the primary bedroom and the second bedroom/study. The primary bedroom has built-in deep apothecary cabinets with plenty of storage space and a built-in closet equipped with an extra sink."