For $329K, You Can Score an Industrial Loft in the Heart of Portland

Footprint: 775 square feet (1 bedroom, 1 bath)

From the Agent: "This stunning loft in the heart of Portland’s vibrant Pearl District features soaring ceilings, expansive windows, and chic industrial finishes. With a spacious open layout, this loft is perfect for entertaining and relaxing. Natural light fills the space, enhancing the inviting atmosphere. Enjoy the convenience of deeded, secure parking—an invaluable asset in this bustling neighborhood. You’ll love the prime location, surrounded by trendy cafes, theaters, art galleries, and boutique shops—everything you need is right at your doorstep. Don’t miss this opportunity to live in one of Portland’s most sought-after neighborhoods."