For $329K, You Can Score an Industrial Loft in the Heart of Portland

Set in a former warehouse in the Pearl District, the one-bedroom flat has updated finishes, exposed beams, and concrete and metal accents.
Text by
Location: 1420 NW Lovejoy St, Apartment 622, Portland, OR

Price: $329,000

Year Built: 1910

Footprint: 775 square feet (1 bedroom, 1 bath)

From the Agent: "This stunning loft in the heart of Portland’s vibrant Pearl District  features soaring ceilings, expansive windows, and chic industrial finishes. With a spacious open layout, this loft is perfect for entertaining and relaxing. Natural light fills the space, enhancing the inviting atmosphere. Enjoy the convenience of deeded, secure parking—an invaluable asset in this bustling neighborhood. You’ll love the prime location, surrounded by trendy cafes, theaters, art galleries, and boutique shops—everything you need is right at your doorstep. Don’t miss this opportunity to live in one of Portland’s most sought-after neighborhoods."

Originally constructed in 1910 as a hardware warehouse, the Marshall-Wells building was designed by architect Daniel Burnham.

This renovated loft preserves some of the building’s original industrial charm—including exposed beams and concrete finishes.

The sleeping area is tucked away at one end of the open floor plan.

The building is located in the Pearl District, adjacent to downtown and close to Powell’s City of Books.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Real Estate

