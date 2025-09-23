SubscribeSign In
Heavenly Light Pours Through Stained Glass in This $1.7M Converted Convent in Antwerp

Originally built for an order of nuns, the 19th-century building now houses four luxury apartments in the heart of one of Belgium’s biggest cities.
Text by
Location: Minderbroedersrui 13, 2000 Antwerp, Belgium

Price: €1,450,000 (approximately $1,713,704 USD)

Year Built: 1890

Architect: Ferdinand Hompus

Footprint: 2,992 square feet (2 bedrooms, 2 baths)

From the Agent: "In 1890, Jeanne Cop, superior of the Maricolen Sisters, commissioned Antwerp architect Ferdinand Hompus. His task? To build a convent in a neo-traditional style. However, you no longer need to join the sisterhood to enjoy this imposing, historic building, because today it houses a small residential community with only four units. At the rear, in a very peaceful setting, is the single-nave, neo-Gothic chapel, which dates back to 1879. The contemporary sanctuary is accessed through the entrance hall and a centuries-old staircase. Cross vaults, unique doors, dizzyingly high ceilings and natural light subtly filtered through the beautiful stained-glass windows...divine is an understatement.At the rear, a staircase takes you to the mezzanine, finished with an unobtrusive balustrade in sleek glass, where there is plenty of space at the back for a bedroom with dressing room and bathroom. This neighborhood has undergone an enormous transformation in recent years. Coffee shops, restaurants, art galleries, and boutiques are popping up here at a rapid pace."

Touches from the original convent remain; the stained glass windows cast a technicolor glow.

An elevator provides easy access to the home’s three levels.

The top floor is semifinished, with exposed structural elements dating back centuries.

The nearby intersecting street of Klandorp will soon become car free.

