Heavenly Light Pours Through Stained Glass in This $1.7M Converted Convent in Antwerp

Architect: Ferdinand Hompus

Footprint: 2,992 square feet (2 bedrooms, 2 baths)

From the Agent: "In 1890, Jeanne Cop, superior of the Maricolen Sisters, commissioned Antwerp architect Ferdinand Hompus. His task? To build a convent in a neo-traditional style. However, you no longer need to join the sisterhood to enjoy this imposing, historic building, because today it houses a small residential community with only four units. At the rear, in a very peaceful setting, is the single-nave, neo-Gothic chapel, which dates back to 1879. The contemporary sanctuary is accessed through the entrance hall and a centuries-old staircase. Cross vaults, unique doors, dizzyingly high ceilings and natural light subtly filtered through the beautiful stained-glass windows...divine is an understatement.At the rear, a staircase takes you to the mezzanine, finished with an unobtrusive balustrade in sleek glass, where there is plenty of space at the back for a bedroom with dressing room and bathroom. This neighborhood has undergone an enormous transformation in recent years. Coffee shops, restaurants, art galleries, and boutiques are popping up here at a rapid pace."