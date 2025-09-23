Heavenly Light Pours Through Stained Glass in This $1.7M Converted Convent in Antwerp
Location: Minderbroedersrui 13, 2000 Antwerp, Belgium
Price: €1,450,000 (approximately $1,713,704 USD)
Year Built: 1890
Architect: Ferdinand Hompus
Footprint: 2,992 square feet (2 bedrooms, 2 baths)
From the Agent: "In 1890, Jeanne Cop, superior of the Maricolen Sisters, commissioned Antwerp architect Ferdinand Hompus. His task? To build a convent in a neo-traditional style. However, you no longer need to join the sisterhood to enjoy this imposing, historic building, because today it houses a small residential community with only four units. At the rear, in a very peaceful setting, is the single-nave, neo-Gothic chapel, which dates back to 1879. The contemporary sanctuary is accessed through the entrance hall and a centuries-old staircase. Cross vaults, unique doors, dizzyingly high ceilings and natural light subtly filtered through the beautiful stained-glass windows...divine is an understatement.At the rear, a staircase takes you to the mezzanine, finished with an unobtrusive balustrade in sleek glass, where there is plenty of space at the back for a bedroom with dressing room and bathroom. This neighborhood has undergone an enormous transformation in recent years. Coffee shops, restaurants, art galleries, and boutiques are popping up here at a rapid pace."
Minderbroedersrui 13 in Antwerpen, Belgium, is currently listed for €1,450,000 by Emily Fransen of Immodôme.
