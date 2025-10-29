JFK’s Former Washington, D.C., Home Is on the Market for $7.5M

Footprint: 5,215 square feet (5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths)

Lot Size: 0.11 Acres

From the Agent: "The Marbury House, built circa 1811 in Washington, D.C., is one of Georgetown’s most notable houses. Its pedigree bridges the early republic and the Kennedy Camelot era. The home was commissioned by William Marbury, a prominent Georgetown financier, staunch federalist, and the namesake of the landmark Supreme Court case Marbury v. Madison. The facade is classic and timeless with rose-red brick laid in balanced courses and symmetrically aligned sash windows with deep-green shutters. There is a centered entry crowned by a delicate fanlight and a refined cornice that completes the composition. Additionally, the property is enhanced by a one-car garage and two surface parking spaces. More than a century later, the house welcomed another chapter of American history when Senator John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy made it their Washington residence. Purchased in late 1957, 3307 N Street was the couple’s first owned home in the city. Jacqueline reimagined the interiors several times by shaping the double living room into a warm, polished salon where she hosted "political teas" and small gatherings that subtly advanced her husband’s presidential prospects. During the 1960 campaign and transition, the townhouse became an informal nerve center. Advisors came and went through the gracious doorway; decisions about cabinet appointees were considered in the front rooms. It was an indelible moment that fixed the house in the nation’s visual memory. Soon after, the property returned to private stewardship and its essential character was preserved."