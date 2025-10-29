SubscribeSign In
JFK’s Former Washington, D.C., Home Is on the Market for $7.5M

Built in 1811, the well-preserved Marbury House has a redbrick facade and a storied place in America’s political history.
Location: 3307 N Street NW Washington, District of Columbia

Price: $7,500,000

Year Built: 1811

Footprint: 5,215 square feet (5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths)

Lot Size: 0.11 Acres

From the Agent: "The Marbury House, built circa 1811 in Washington, D.C., is one of Georgetown’s most notable houses.  Its pedigree bridges the early republic and the Kennedy Camelot era. The home was commissioned by William Marbury, a prominent Georgetown financier, staunch federalist, and the namesake of the landmark Supreme Court case Marbury v. Madison. The facade is classic and timeless with rose-red brick laid in balanced courses and symmetrically aligned sash windows with deep-green shutters.  There is a centered entry crowned by a delicate fanlight and a refined cornice that completes the composition. Additionally, the property is enhanced by a one-car garage and two surface parking spaces. More than a century later, the house welcomed another chapter of American history when Senator John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy made it their Washington residence. Purchased in late 1957, 3307 N Street was the couple’s first owned home in the city.  Jacqueline reimagined the interiors several times by shaping the double living room into a warm, polished salon where she hosted "political teas" and small gatherings that subtly advanced her husband’s presidential prospects. During the 1960 campaign and transition, the townhouse became an informal nerve center. Advisors came and went through the gracious doorway; decisions about cabinet appointees were considered in the front rooms. It was an indelible moment that fixed the house in the nation’s visual memory. Soon after, the property returned to private stewardship and its essential character was preserved."

On January 20th, 1961, John F. Kennedy exited this doorway to attend his inauguration.

William Marbury, the home’s namesake and first owner, was a member of John Adams’s federalist inner circle.

JFK would brief the press on the front porch and host political teas in the parlor.

The home is a prime example of D.C.’s federalist architecture, defined in part by the symmetrical redbrick facade.&nbsp;

3307 N Street NW Washington in the District of Columbia is currently listed for $7,500,000 by Michael Rankin of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

