This $1.6M Gregory Ain Midcentury Just Listed for the First Time in Decades

The 1948 L.A. home has long been held by the same family, and it still has its original windows, built-ins, and fireplace.
Text by
Location: 3500 Meier Street, Los Angeles, California

Price: $1,595,000

Year Built: 1948

Architect: Gregory Ain

Footprint: 1,096 square feet (3 bedrooms, 1 bath)

Lot Size: 0.16 Acres

From the Agent: "One of the more original of the 52 homes in this enclave by the pioneering modern architect, this special property has been cherished by the same family for many years, and is being offered for the first time in decades. On a large corner lot on the most desirable street in the community, surrounded by mature landscaping, this home provides a calm and serene sanctuary from big city life. The three-block neighborhood was conceived as a combination of good design and low-cost postwar housing; it was Gregory Ain’s successful attempt to bring modernist aesthetic sensibilities to the masses. By rotating the houses in different directions and alternating rectangular and square forms, the architect was able to create eight unique configurations, resulting in a variegated presence on the streets."

The windows, built-ins, and fireplace are all original to the home, while the other finishes have been updated.

The home sits in Gregory Ain’s Mar Vista tract, which is Los Angeles’s first designated historic district comprised of midcentury homes.

The garage has been converted into a ceramics studio.

Garrett Eckbo—whose book, Landscape for Living, laid the blueprint for midcentury landscape architecture—crafted Mar Vista’s green spaces with a focus on communal interaction.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Real Estate

