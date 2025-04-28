This Australian Home Is Wrapped Entirely in Zinc

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Architect: "The design brief called for a compact home for two on a suburban-rural site in Mapleton, perched atop the ridgelines of the Blackall Range. The client sought to take advantage of elevated views toward distant Mount Ninderry and and Mount Coolum while ensuring the home remained functionally versatile and energy-efficient—all within a modest footprint.

"The main house is strategically sited below street level, allowing passersby to continue enjoying the magnificent views from both the street and the public staircase. Native landscaping around the house enriches the public interface, softening the fenceless boundaries between private and communal spaces.

"The stepping platforms of the house accentuate the experience of the sloping site, taking cues from the public staircase. Exterior walls are intentionally angled to align with sight lines towards the mountains, creating a dynamic and playful interior. Living spaces expand towards the view, enhancing a sense of openness, while sleeping and bathing areas contract to evoke intimacy. An outdoor space is embedded within the plan as the primary circulation path, encouraging occupants to engage with the ever-changing outdoor conditions. Large sliding glazed doors allow the occupants to adjust their patterns of use and respond to changing climate conditions. Service cores discreetly conceal daily domestic functions and practical amenities, creating an intricate layering of pathways and spaces.

"The exterior is entirely clad in natural zinc, achieving a monolithic and enduring form. Locally sourced materials including silver ash, hoop pine ply, and yellow sandstone work in unison to create a cohesive and cavernous interior.