How They Pulled It Off: A Secret Jungle Playroom—That You Enter Through a Hidden Console Door

Welcome to How They Pulled It Off where we take a close look at one particularly challenging aspect of a home design and get the nitty-gritty details about how it became a reality. Not all playrooms are created the same. Case in point: Becky Asleson, the owner and principal of Maple & White Design, a South Bend, Indiana-based firm, designed a bonus play space under a flight of stairs, and connected it to a larger playroom through a hidden crawlspace accessed via a custom media console. Climbing through the console on their hands and knees, a child might feel like they’ve uncovered a passageway leading to Narnia or some other magical realm, as they discover a brightly colored jungle-theme mural complete with a tiger, flapping cranes, and leafy palms.

This custom playroom is hidden behind a secret door accessed through a media console and is a cute space for the kids to call their own.

"The homeowners envisioned the playroom as a place where their children and grandchildren could gather—a true multigenerational hub in the home. But for this bonus space, I wanted it to feel cheerful and inviting, something really colorful, loud, and fun for kids," says Asleson, who designed the space in 2023, and saw it completed this year. The mural was designed by local artist Hannah Kirkwood. The secret play nook was a creative use of extra space. Originally, Asleson and the homeowners envisioned this space under the stairs as another closet or small storage room. "But we didn’t think through it much until it was drywalled," she says. "By the time we finished that, we realized there would be all this wasted space since the ceiling drops down from nine to four feet."

The secret playroom is accessed through a custom media console in the house’s existing playroom, as seen above. When the door is closed, no one’s the wiser...

Like the incredible shrinking hallway in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, the room gets smaller and smaller with every step. It sits adjacent to the larger playroom, and Asleson thought it would be fun to create a hidden door that connects these two rooms, giving the homeowners’ grandchildren a kid-sized space of their own. Later, she added a child’s-size table and chairs and sleeping bags for indoor camping or forts to complete the secret hideaway feel.

...but when you open the door, a surprise!

How they pulled it off: A secret playroom Asleson and the home builder, Martin Brothers Builders along with Ayr Custom Cabinetry, worked to carve out the drywall and fit custom-designed cabinetry in stained white oak to perfectly fit the crawlspace. In total length, the media console is 132 inches wide and 35 inches tall, the standard height for most TV stands, and 33 inches wide in the cabinet door made for crawling through. (The hole they made was sized to be neither bigger or smaller than the custom cabinet. Too big, and the cabinet wouldn’t cover the hole, revealing the hidden passageway behind and compromising the home’s insulation in colder weather.)

The cabinet facing the larger playroom has a slight elevation to climb up and over but the finishes in the back are completed down to floor height, making sliding through the passageway simpler—there are no rough spots or splinters to worry about. And the entire furniture piece is anchored to the wall, like a typical kitchen cabinet, for safety.

The media console was a regular cabinet installed without a back panel. Ayr Custom Cabinetry created extension jambs and casing with the cabinet to provide a smooth transition into the adjacent room—for easy climbing. (The console was designed to have multiple opening doors, but only the left set opens to reveal this secret door. When closed, it’s concealed.)

Ayr Custom Cabinetry also used "back-to-back" knob hardware to ensure the doors could be operated from inside or outside of the cabinet. The hinges on the cabinet doors are soft-close, which helps to prevent the possibility of finger pinching, as little hands and feet scramble through the passage.

Finally, the mural was added last so as not to damage the original hand-painted artwork. The small bonus playroom’s ceiling is painted white—as are the walls as you first enter—to foster a light and bright space. Recessed lighting was added to the ceilings to create an easy-to-see path to and from the cabinet. According to Asleson, more of her clients are requesting kids’ playrooms, not just for toys but as flexible rooms that can grow with an extended family. "The best kids’ spaces grow right alongside the family," she says. "What starts as a playroom with a secret crawlspace can one day become a quiet corner for reading or dreaming. It’s all about creating lasting joy and designing spaces that always feel like home."