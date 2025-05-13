A Designer Builds a Home With a Rooftop Hot Tub on His Parents’ Ranch in Guatemala

In the spring of 2020, when Covid lockdowns began, Manny Rionda retreated from his home in Guatemala City to his family’s finca, or ranch, in the highlands 35 miles to the west. At first he lived with his parents in their two-bedroom 1960s house on the mountainous estate, but he fell in love with country living and decided to stay. His parents granted him some space on the working farm to build his own home, and Manny, a fashion photographer and furniture designer, got to work on his first architectural project.