Hey Rock Climbing Buffs: This Manhattan Townhouse Has an 83-Foot Climbing Wall

Architect Adam Kushner reimagined the landmark 19th-century home with a double-height living area, a central courtyard, and a rooftop deck.
Text by
Location: 16 Minetta Lane, New York, New York

Price: $20,065,000

Renovation Architect: Adam Kushner

Year Built: 1800

Footprint: 4,200 square feet (four bedrooms, four full and one half baths)

From the Agent: "This exceptional home delivers an imaginative blend of two lifestyles. Taking inspiration from the trees that once lined the Minetta Brook, which flowed beneath this house, architect Adam Kushner has created a one-of-kind four-bedroom home filled with whimsy and purpose. This home is situated in a landmarked district of the city. Inside an Italian wrought-iron gate, which serves as the front door of the original building, is the front courtyard. A second gate leads to the hub of the home, the kitchen, which connects to an interior courtyard that leads to the lower level. The showstopper in this home is the second floor, with 23-foot-high ceilings and two fireplaces. Easily travel to the floor of your choice while enjoying the sight of the breathtaking 83-foot-high rock-climbing wall. Above the trees, the view is a nearly 360-degree vista of Greenwich Village."

The historic home is set beside a soaring tree in a landmarked area of Greenwich Village.

The living room has 23-foot-high ceilings and two fireplaces framed by timber sourced in the Hudson Valley. Floor-to-ceiling windows fill the immense space with sunlight.

An 83-foot-high rock-climbing wall—complete with a harness system—sits between the two volumes.

A glass-encased gym tops the carriage house, across the courtyard from the main residence.

"The rooftop lounge (with beautiful village views and a mini kitchen) is the landing deck for the rock-climbing wall," notes the agent.

16 Minetta Lane, located in New York, New York, is currently listed for $20,065,000 by Diane Wildowsky and Lonni Levy of Sotheby’s International Realty – Downtown Manhattan Brokerage.

Dwell Staff
Real Estate

