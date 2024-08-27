Mandy Moore Is Selling Her Revamped Pasadena Midcentury for $6M

From the Agent: "Designed to maximize the quintessential Southern California lifestyle and sited to benefit from natural light, sweeping vistas, and garden views, this midcentury-modern home is quiet luxury defined. From the stacked brick facade curving into the entry and living room to the aggregate bench hearth in the family room amplifying the artistry of terrazzo floors, elegance and welcome are the mantra. Brass inlays score the terrazzo, creating symmetry and warmth that crescendos at the copper fireplace hood separating the living and dining rooms. An array of carefully curated brass lighting fixtures echo this warm, welcoming feeling, carrying it to every room. Designed by Albert Frey disciple Harold B. Zook, the home has been meticulously renovated by architect Emily Farnham, interior designer Sarah Sherman Samuel, and landscape architects Terremoto."

Read more on Dwell:

Before & After: Mandy Moore Rescues a Classic Pasadena Midcentury From a Jarring ’90s Remodel