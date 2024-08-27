Get 20% off Dwell with promo code SUMMER20. Sale ends Saturday.
Mandy Moore Is Selling Her Revamped Pasadena Midcentury for $6M

The 3,551-square-foot hilltop home is wrapped with floor-to-ceiling glass, and features a statement copper fireplace and lush landscaping by Terremoto.
Location: 95 Tustin Road, Pasadena, California

Price: $6,000,000

Year Built: 1950

Architect: Harold B. Zook

Footprint: 3,551 square feet (four bedrooms, three baths)

Lot Size: 1.45 acres

From the Agent: "Designed to maximize the quintessential Southern California lifestyle and sited to benefit from natural light, sweeping vistas, and garden views, this midcentury-modern home is quiet luxury defined. From the stacked brick facade curving into the entry and living room to the aggregate bench hearth in the family room amplifying the artistry of terrazzo floors, elegance and welcome are the mantra. Brass inlays score the terrazzo, creating symmetry and warmth that crescendos at the copper fireplace hood separating the living and dining rooms. An array of carefully curated brass lighting fixtures echo this warm, welcoming feeling, carrying it to every room. Designed by Albert Frey disciple Harold B. Zook, the home has been meticulously renovated by architect Emily Farnham, interior designer Sarah Sherman Samuel, and landscape architects Terremoto."

Before & After: Mandy Moore Rescues a Classic Pasadena Midcentury From a Jarring ’90s Remodel 

Thick vegetation surrounds the spacious 1.45-acre lot, ensuring ample peace and privacy.

Expansive sliding glass doors allow the living areas to merge with the secluded backyard.

"The kitchen is a refined showpiece where hues of green and grey mingle," notes the agent. "Practical features include: a large walk-in pantry, high-end appliances, and a dramatic marble island."

The spa-like primary bath is fitted with heated floors, a walk-in closet, a marble shower, and a standalone tub overlooking Annandale Canyon.

95 Tustin Road, Pasadena, California, is currently listed for $6,000,000 by Teresa Fuller and Jamie Bridger of Compass.

