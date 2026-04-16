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After a Total Overhaul, This $250K Airstream Is Ready to Hit the RoadView 14 Photos

After a Total Overhaul, This $250K Airstream Is Ready to Hit the Road

The 1975 Overlander camper has been revitalized with a snow-white interior, custom cabinetry, and zellige tile.
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Current Location: Bend, Oregon

Price: $250,000

Year Built: 1975

Renovation Designer: Mountain Modern Airstream

Footprint: 170 square feet

From the Designer: "Designed for long weekends and week-long escapes, this 27-foot 1975 Overlander is a rolling R & D lab packed with clever, high-tech features. We added an invisible cooktop to maximize counter space, a convertible coffee table that rises into a dining table, and a floating bed platform for an open and minimal feel. The hidden toilet tucks neatly beneath the sink, out of sight until you need it, and the wall-mounted bathroom faucet saves even more space. A limewash shower offers a low-maintenance, minimalist finish. ​The kitchen features push-to-open cabinetry throughout and custom drawer dividers to keep tools and essentials organized in transit. Tech-wise, we equipped it with a Garmin RV system, built-in speakers, and smart storage throughout—this Airstream is fully road-trip ready and showroom worthy."

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After a Total Overhaul, This $250K Airstream Is Ready to Hit the Road - Photo 2 of 14 -
The renovation added a custom coffee table that transform into a dining table.&nbsp;

The renovation added a custom coffee table that transform into a dining table. 

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The Airstream features vinyl plank floors in the main living space, and mosaic zellige tile in the bathroom.

The Airstream features vinyl plank floors in the main living space, and mosaic zellige tile in the bathroom.

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The custom queen-sized bed is another major update.&nbsp;

The custom queen-sized bed is another major update. 

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After a Total Overhaul, This $250K Airstream Is Ready to Hit the Road - Photo 9 of 14 -
After a Total Overhaul, This $250K Airstream Is Ready to Hit the Road - Photo 10 of 14 -
Mountain Modern Airstream outfitted the unit with new custom cabinets.

Mountain Modern Airstream outfitted the unit with new custom cabinets.

The kitchen has elevated fixtures and finishes, like an antique brass faucet and porcelain countertops.&nbsp;

The kitchen has elevated fixtures and finishes, like an antique brass faucet and porcelain countertops. 

After a Total Overhaul, This $250K Airstream Is Ready to Hit the Road - Photo 13 of 14 -
After a Total Overhaul, This $250K Airstream Is Ready to Hit the Road - Photo 14 of 14 -
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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles where she covers architecture, design, culture, and travel.

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