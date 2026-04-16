After a Total Overhaul, This $250K Airstream Is Ready to Hit the Road

Renovation Designer: Mountain Modern Airstream

Footprint: 170 square feet

From the Designer: "Designed for long weekends and week-long escapes, this 27-foot 1975 Overlander is a rolling R & D lab packed with clever, high-tech features. We added an invisible cooktop to maximize counter space, a convertible coffee table that rises into a dining table, and a floating bed platform for an open and minimal feel. The hidden toilet tucks neatly beneath the sink, out of sight until you need it, and the wall-mounted bathroom faucet saves even more space. A limewash shower offers a low-maintenance, minimalist finish. ​The kitchen features push-to-open cabinetry throughout and custom drawer dividers to keep tools and essentials organized in transit. Tech-wise, we equipped it with a Garmin RV system, built-in speakers, and smart storage throughout—this Airstream is fully road-trip ready and showroom worthy."