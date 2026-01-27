SubscribeSign In
Three Award-Winning Tree Houses Hit the Market in England Starting at £2M

Set in a Dorset woodland, the RIBA-recognized retreat is available fully furnished, with 13 acres and a pond.
Location: Woodland Workshop Yonder Hill, Holditch TA20 4NL, United Kingdom

Price: Offers accepted in excess of £2,000,000 (Approximately $2,735,510)

Year Built: 2016 and 2021

Designers: Guy Mallinson and Keith Brownlie

Footprint: 1,130 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 13.25 Acres

From the Agent: "After 15 years of creating our wonderful oasis and welcoming guests to our magical woodland, the time has come to pass it on. Mallinson’s Woodland Retreat is officially for sale! It’s a rare opportunity to take on a truly special place that blends design, craftsmanship, and nature in perfect harmony. Set in 13 acres of peaceful Dorset woodland and meadows, with three award-winning tree houses, the retreat is ready for someone new to write the next chapter. Whether you’re a couple dreaming of a lifestyle business, a hospitality brand looking to expand in the high-end eco space, a course provider looking for a venue, an investor seeking an income-generating asset, or a family wanting your own private escape, this opportunity offers something unique. Nestled in a breathtaking woodland setting, the retreat has been thoughtfully developed and nurtured over 15 years with sustainability and biodiversity at its heart."

Each of the three tree houses has one bedroom and one bathroom.

The compund has been recognized by the Royal Institute of British Architects with three RIBA south west awards (one for each tree house) and one small project of the year award.

The Woodsman (above) was completed in 2016, and the other two tree houses were completed in 2021.

The furniture is included in the sale.

The compound’s owners have received planning permission to build five additional accommodations.

The property was developed with environmental stewardship in mind. The tree houses are built with natural materials, and without harmful chemicals.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

