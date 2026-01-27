Three Award-Winning Tree Houses Hit the Market in England Starting at £2M

From the Agent: "After 15 years of creating our wonderful oasis and welcoming guests to our magical woodland, the time has come to pass it on. Mallinson’s Woodland Retreat is officially for sale! It’s a rare opportunity to take on a truly special place that blends design, craftsmanship, and nature in perfect harmony. Set in 13 acres of peaceful Dorset woodland and meadows, with three award-winning tree houses, the retreat is ready for someone new to write the next chapter. Whether you’re a couple dreaming of a lifestyle business, a hospitality brand looking to expand in the high-end eco space, a course provider looking for a venue, an investor seeking an income-generating asset, or a family wanting your own private escape, this opportunity offers something unique. Nestled in a breathtaking woodland setting, the retreat has been thoughtfully developed and nurtured over 15 years with sustainability and biodiversity at its heart."