It’s Always Summer at This $8M Malibu Beach House

From the Agent: "This 2,861-square-foot gem takes the experience of Malibu beachfront living to a new level. The interiors are filled with dazzling light and unobstructed coastline views of the sunset and the Channel Islands. Recently renovated, the living spaces are open and bright, and the corner dining room is wrapped in windows. The space flows directly to an open kitchen with an island, plentiful white cabinetry, new modern tile, refreshed countertops, and stainless-steel appliances. The nearby living room benefits from another expanse of glass with a dramatic view. The property’s location, in a small exclusive enclave on a private gated road, puts it within a moment’s reach of shops and restaurants and all the other allurements and enticements of Malibu."