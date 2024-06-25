It’s Always Summer at This $8M Malibu Beach House
Location: 31974 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, California
Price: $7,999,000
Year Built: 1966
Footprint: 2,861 square feet (four bedrooms, four full and one half baths)
Lot Size: 0.02 acres
From the Agent: "This 2,861-square-foot gem takes the experience of Malibu beachfront living to a new level. The interiors are filled with dazzling light and unobstructed coastline views of the sunset and the Channel Islands. Recently renovated, the living spaces are open and bright, and the corner dining room is wrapped in windows. The space flows directly to an open kitchen with an island, plentiful white cabinetry, new modern tile, refreshed countertops, and stainless-steel appliances. The nearby living room benefits from another expanse of glass with a dramatic view. The property’s location, in a small exclusive enclave on a private gated road, puts it within a moment’s reach of shops and restaurants and all the other allurements and enticements of Malibu."
31974 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, California, is currently listed for $7,999,000 by Shen Schulz of Sotheby’s International Realty – Malibu Brokerage.
