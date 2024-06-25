SubscribeSign In
It’s Always Summer at This $8M Malibu Beach House

Perched right above the shore, the renovated 1960s home frames unobstructed views of the coastline and the Channel Islands.
Text by
Welcome to Beach Week, our annual celebration of the best place on Earth.  

Location: 31974 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, California

Price:  $7,999,000

Year Built: 1966

Footprint: 2,861 square feet (four bedrooms, four full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 0.02 acres

 From the Agent: "This 2,861-square-foot gem takes the experience of Malibu beachfront living to a new level. The interiors are filled with dazzling light and unobstructed coastline views of the sunset and the Channel Islands. Recently renovated, the living spaces are open and bright, and the corner dining room is wrapped in windows. The space flows directly to an open kitchen with an island, plentiful white cabinetry, new modern tile, refreshed countertops, and stainless-steel appliances. The nearby living room benefits from another expanse of glass with a dramatic view. The property’s location, in a small exclusive enclave on a private gated road, puts it within a moment’s reach of shops and restaurants and all the other allurements and enticements of Malibu."

The remodeled two-level home sits on a rocky outcropping above Matador Beach.

The living room is anchored by an original fireplace and wrapped in extensive glazing.

Large sliding glass doors connect the dining area to a spacious deck.

The primary suite includes a sitting area, immense windows, and sliding doors that open to a Juliet balcony.&nbsp;

The property is perched right above the shoreline, with direct access to Matador Beach.

31974 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, California, is currently listed for $7,999,000 by Shen Schulz of Sotheby’s International Realty – Malibu Brokerage. 

