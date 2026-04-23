There’s a Canyon Oasis Behind This $2.5M San Diego Home

From the Agent: "When architect Robert Bowlus designed a home for painter Malcolm Nichols in 1979, the site they selected engaged the canyon setting just a few blocks north of the center of Mission Hills. Straddling six small urban lots, the 2,730-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence engages its urban setting with a private court at the entry as well as its canyon setting with walls of north-facing glass (ideal for painting year round). With significant side and rear yards shaded by a grove of trees, the property opens to the natural landscape, sun, and cool breezes that flow effortlessly throughout. The enclosed porch and painting studio offer significant square footage opportunities for the next owner. Recognized easily for its cedar shingle siding, the Nichols Residence exemplifies late-century modern architecture."