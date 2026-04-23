SubscribeSign In
There’s a Canyon Oasis Behind This $2.5M San Diego HomeView 13 Photos

There’s a Canyon Oasis Behind This $2.5M San Diego Home

Designed by Robert Bowlus for painter Malcolm Nichols, the post-and-beam residence comes with a third of an acre, a courtyard, and verdant vistas—all in the heart of the city.
Text by
View 13 Photos

Location: 720 W Montecito Way, San Diego, California

Price: $2,500,000

Year Built: 1979

Architect: Robert Bowlus

Footprint: 2,730 square feet (2 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 0.34 Acres

From the Agent: "When architect Robert Bowlus designed a home for painter Malcolm Nichols in 1979, the site they selected engaged the canyon setting just a few blocks north of the center of Mission Hills. Straddling six small urban lots, the 2,730-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence engages its urban setting with a private court at the entry as well as its canyon setting with walls of north-facing glass (ideal for painting year round). With significant side and rear yards shaded by a grove of trees, the property opens to the natural landscape, sun, and cool breezes that flow effortlessly throughout. The enclosed porch and painting studio offer significant square footage opportunities for the next owner. Recognized easily for its cedar shingle siding, the Nichols Residence exemplifies late-century modern architecture."

The home’s exposed post-and-beam-ceiling is dotted with skylights.

The home’s exposed post-and-beam-ceiling is dotted with skylights.

There’s a Canyon Oasis Behind This $2.5M San Diego Home - Photo 2 of 12 -
There’s a Canyon Oasis Behind This $2.5M San Diego Home - Photo 3 of 12 -
Many of the home’s original details and finishes are still intact.

Many of the home’s original details and finishes are still intact.

The north side of the home offers canyon views, while the south side looks out on the San Diego skyline.

The north side of the home offers canyon views, while the south side looks out on the San Diego skyline.

There’s a Canyon Oasis Behind This $2.5M San Diego Home - Photo 6 of 12 -
There’s a Canyon Oasis Behind This $2.5M San Diego Home - Photo 7 of 12 -
There’s a Canyon Oasis Behind This $2.5M San Diego Home - Photo 8 of 12 -
There’s a Canyon Oasis Behind This $2.5M San Diego Home - Photo 9 of 12 -
There’s a Canyon Oasis Behind This $2.5M San Diego Home - Photo 10 of 12 -
The property is set on six small plots of land.

The property is set on six small plots of land.

A private entry courtyard provides a buffer from the street.

A private entry courtyard provides a buffer from the street.

w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Be the first to see our latest home tours, design news, and more.