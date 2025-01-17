New Year’s Sale: Get 20% off Dwell with promo code YEAR20
It’s Setting First, Structures Second at This Coastal Massachusetts Retreat

A dharma teacher asked for his home and accompanying cottage to take back seat to a 72-acre parcel of pristine marshlands.
Text by
"When we’re starting a building," starts architect David Duncan Morris, "we’ll find the most amazing place on the property and make sure that’s not where we build. If you occupy the most beautiful spot with the building, then you’ve really done something kind of bad, haven’t you?"

Jessica Dailey
Dwell Contributor
Jessica Dailey is a Brooklyn-based editor, writer, and content strategist interested in where and how people live.

