Make the Switch

The conversation around home electrification can feel overwhelming—visions of costly whole-house overhauls and complex timelines may be flashing before your eyes. But here’s the reality: Electrifying your home doesn’t need to happen in a single, dramatic renovation. Instead, think of it as a series of strategic upgrades made as existing systems reach the end of their natural lifespan.

The most impactful place to start? Your heating and cooling system. Heating and cooling typically account for the largest portion of fossil fuel use in residential homes. Replacing your gas furnace becomes a pivotal opportunity. Instead of simply replacing gas with gas, consider an electric heat pump—a system that both heats and cools your home using outside air.

Modern heat pumps have evolved significantly in recent years. Trane’s 20 TruComfort Variable Speed Heat Pump with WeatherGuard, for example, operates efficiently in temperatures as low as 0 degrees Fahrenheit. The variable speed technology runs at exactly the speed your home needs, adjusting gradually as outdoor temperatures change rather than cycling on and off abruptly. That translates to consistent comfort without temperature swings, remarkably quiet operation, and efficiency ratings up to 22.4 SEER2 and 10.5 HSPF2.