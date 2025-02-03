This Tiny Cabin Village Near Helsinki Is a Model for Off-Grid Living

Welcome to Prefab Profiles, an ongoing series of interviews with people transforming how we build houses. From prefab tiny houses and modular cabin kits to entire homes ready to ship, their projects represent some of the best ideas in the industry. Do you know a prefab brand that should be on our radar? Get in touch! For architect and Majamaja cofounder Pekka Littow, designing a seaside retreat in Finland was an exercise in showing people the potential of self-sustaining homes to reduce our reliance on resources. The first cabin at Majamaja Village was built in 2020, and there are now a total of four along a picturesque slice of coastline overlooking the archipelago outside Helsinki. Because there are no roads or hookups there, minimizing the retreat’s impact on the environment was critical. The cabins’ prefabricated elements, including the vertical wood cladding and crisp gables, make them easy to dismount while lending them a Nordic aesthetic. Less immediately visible is each cabin’s patented sanitary module that, in combination with solar panels, wind generators, and gray water systems, allows them to operate independent of city infrastructure.

While each cabin is its own accommodation, communal living is at the core of the company’s ethos. "The Majamaja philosophy believes in people’s ability—and even their essential need—to live in community," says Littow. "This village creates a sense of security and allows for social interaction for those who desire it." Read on to learn more about Majamaja Village and what it takes to build along Finland’s craggy coastline.

The cabins at Majamaja Village outside Helsinki don’t rely on city infrastructure and are constructed almost entirely form solid wood prefab elements.

Tell us about the retreat. What was the idea behind it? Majamaja is an example of how the energy, water, and waste management required for living can be handled locally. The future goal is to demonstrate that it is possible to transition to off-grid living on a broader scale. Majamaja is already exploring solutions that serve larger living units and village complexes. I think that in the future, self-produced energy or internal water-treatment systems for apartment buildings will be as common as any other fixture or appliance.

The eco-retreat opened in 2021 in a portion of the area’s archipelago with no road access or ground sanitation.

Why did you chose prefab for these homes? Building on-site would not have been possible without the self-sufficiency of the cabins. The site lacks municipal infrastructure, and the city had no intention of providing it due to costs. Self-sufficiency means we could avoid harming the landscape with excavation or aerial cables. Thanks to the self-sufficiency technology integrated into the sanitary module, no ground modifications are needed. Building this way also saves time, as construction can begin quickly, and actual use can commence soon after.

Because the cabins are delivered fully prefabricated to the site, and the manufacturing process is industrial, rational, and controlled, the on-site assembly time is short. The cabins can be divided into smaller elements for delivery; for the Helsinki project, they were brought in by ferry, so the natural surrounding stayed almost entirely intact.

Space-saving solutions in the 235-square-foot cabins include fold-away dining tables and benches.

Tell us more about the cabins’ off-grid capabilities. Majamaja achieves self-sufficiency through solar panels, wind generators, or, at times, a fuel cell. Clean water is produced from salty or gray water using an on-board water purification system. Water is treated and returned to nature or recycled for reuse. Dry toilets convert human waste into a soil conditioner. All the cabins’ building technology, as well as energy and water storage, is integrated into a sanitary element that is internationally patented. Why is important that these cabins are self-sufficient?

Majamaja brings energy and water management as close as possible to the end user. The specificity of the systems increases awareness of the limited nature of resources and the impact of one’s actions on them. It allows for managing waste disposal as well as water and energy consumption by changing personal habits. The benefits achieved through one’s own actions are personal, immediate, and visible.

The cabins have lofted sleeping areas.

Do you offer these units for sale? We have several units. The base model is a 23-square-meter (approximately 248-square-feet) cabin located in Helsinki, which accommodates three people. Soon, we’re building a 40-square-meter (approximately 430-square-foot) model that includes sleeping arrangements for five and the option for a private sauna. A third cabin has been designed for areas requiring air conditioning. The price of the current models ranges from €80,000 to €250,000 (approximately $83,450 to $260,790 USD), depending on the unit and desired building technology. For the project extension in the island location, we will be selling 40-square-meter family units with private saunas and the possibility to rent it through Majamaja. The pricing will vary between €300K and €400K per unit (approximately $312,950 and $417,264 USD), which includes the land.

We also recently launched a Majamaja membership program where you can invest in co-ownership shares of the Helsinki village. The program offers members usage rights and rental income, and the initial pricing starts at €18,500 per share (approximately $19,300 USD). How long can a client expect the process to take after they put down a deposit? The prefabrication of five cabins takes about four months. The setup of one cabin, including all finishings, takes about five working days.

Each cabin has a patented kitchen module coupled with energy storage and a wastewater system that allow it to operate off-grid.

Where are your designs currently available? Currently, we have building partners in Finland and France. We deliver throughout Europe and even further by sea transport. It is possible to purchase just the plans for a local builder to use, or to order just the self-sufficiency technology, if someone wants to use it in their own design.

The sleeping areas look down into the living spaces.

What aspects of an install do you manage? We organize the construction and delivery of the cabins to the client, while a builder’s team performs the assembly on-site. For the building permit, we provide the necessary architectural plans, which the local operator finalizes according to local requirements. The same is done for electrical and plumbing plans if the buildings are delivered outside Europe. We provide basic plans for the foundations, which are then completed by local contractors.