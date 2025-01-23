New Year’s Sale: Get 20% off Dwell with promo code YEAR20
A Suite of Galvanized Steel Revives a Centuries-Old French Farmhouse

Braced by the home’s stone walls, the lustrous metal forms large double doors, a floating deck, and a framework for a second level.
Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

Project Details:

Location: Saône-et-Loire, France

Architect: Minuit Architectes

Footprint: 1,400 square feet

Photographer: BCDF Studio / @bcdfstudio

From the Architect: "This home was an ancient farmhouse located in the Morvan region of France. It was partially renovated twenty years ago. The new intervention consists of restoring a second part of the existing building, while both preserving the authenticity of the old building and being consistent with the first intervention.

"The starting point was the creation of a second floor. Conceived as a grid, the structure hosts the composite floors and integrates the electricity grid as well as a hanging net, lighting, sliding doors, railings, and suspended shelves. Galvanized steel was chosen for its visual lightness and structural efficiency. It was also chosen to pair with okoume wood.

"Another aspect of the intervention consisted of inserting doors and windows, made up with diverse technical systems (including folding doors opening onto the suspended terrace and a galvanized-steel porte cochere). Inside, the space is divided into two main volumes: the first accommodates the bedrooms and bathrooms, and the second offers a generous living space where the old building is revealed."

A Suite of Galvanized Steel Revives a Centuries-Old French Farmhouse - Photo 1 of 17 -
A Suite of Galvanized Steel Revives a Centuries-Old French Farmhouse - Photo 2 of 17 -
A Suite of Galvanized Steel Revives a Centuries-Old French Farmhouse - Photo 3 of 17 -
A Suite of Galvanized Steel Revives a Centuries-Old French Farmhouse - Photo 4 of 17 -
A Suite of Galvanized Steel Revives a Centuries-Old French Farmhouse - Photo 5 of 17 -
A Suite of Galvanized Steel Revives a Centuries-Old French Farmhouse - Photo 6 of 17 -
A Suite of Galvanized Steel Revives a Centuries-Old French Farmhouse - Photo 7 of 17 -
A Suite of Galvanized Steel Revives a Centuries-Old French Farmhouse - Photo 8 of 17 -
A Suite of Galvanized Steel Revives a Centuries-Old French Farmhouse - Photo 9 of 17 -
A Suite of Galvanized Steel Revives a Centuries-Old French Farmhouse - Photo 10 of 17 -
A Suite of Galvanized Steel Revives a Centuries-Old French Farmhouse - Photo 11 of 17 -
A Suite of Galvanized Steel Revives a Centuries-Old French Farmhouse - Photo 12 of 17 -
A Suite of Galvanized Steel Revives a Centuries-Old French Farmhouse - Photo 13 of 17 -
A Suite of Galvanized Steel Revives a Centuries-Old French Farmhouse - Photo 14 of 17 -
A Suite of Galvanized Steel Revives a Centuries-Old French Farmhouse - Photo 15 of 17 -
A Suite of Galvanized Steel Revives a Centuries-Old French Farmhouse - Photo 16 of 17 -
A Suite of Galvanized Steel Revives a Centuries-Old French Farmhouse - Photo 17 of 17 -
Grace Bernard
www.gracebernard.com

Published

Topics

RenovationsHome ToursEuropean Homes

