A Suite of Galvanized Steel Revives a Centuries-Old French Farmhouse

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Architect: "This home was an ancient farmhouse located in the Morvan region of France. It was partially renovated twenty years ago. The new intervention consists of restoring a second part of the existing building, while both preserving the authenticity of the old building and being consistent with the first intervention.

"The starting point was the creation of a second floor. Conceived as a grid, the structure hosts the composite floors and integrates the electricity grid as well as a hanging net, lighting, sliding doors, railings, and suspended shelves. Galvanized steel was chosen for its visual lightness and structural efficiency. It was also chosen to pair with okoume wood.

"Another aspect of the intervention consisted of inserting doors and windows, made up with diverse technical systems (including folding doors opening onto the suspended terrace and a galvanized-steel porte cochere). Inside, the space is divided into two main volumes: the first accommodates the bedrooms and bathrooms, and the second offers a generous living space where the old building is revealed."