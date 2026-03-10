SubscribeSign In
Before & After: For Less Than $200K, a Fixer-Upper in Northern California Becomes a Beacon of ColorView 13 Photos
Before & After: For Less Than $200K, a Fixer-Upper in Northern California Becomes a Beacon of Color

Following a contractor hiccup, the homeowners handled the renovation themselves—from the bold hues to built-ins.
"It was an emotional roller coaster," says visual designer Yaki Man. She’s referring to the two years and $195,000 that she and her architectural designer husband, Antoine Navarro, spent transforming their 1950 house in Murphys, California.

