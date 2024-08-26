Get 20% off Dwell with promo code SUMMER20. Sale ends Saturday.
SubscribeSign In
In France, a Groovy ’70s Home by André Roux Hits the Market for €580KView 9 Photos

In France, a Groovy ’70s Home by André Roux Hits the Market for €580K

The countryside time capsule comes with exposed beams, built-in furniture, and a bathroom completely covered in green tile.
Text by
View 9 Photos

Location: Auriac-sur-Vendinelle, France

Price: €580,000 (approximately $626,474 USD)

Architect: André Roux

Year Built: 1973

Footprint: 2,421 square feet (five bedrooms, two baths)

Lot Size: 2 acres

From the Agent: "This house built by architect André Roux in 1973 combines a modernist approach imbued with local sensitivity with typical 1970s decor that’s been perfectly preserved by its current owners. The ground floor hosts a double-height entrance, which leads to a beautiful living room, dining room and independent kitchen. The lounge area, with an open fireplace and integrated corner benches, offers an intimate and warm space, amplified by the variation in ceiling height. The dining area is widely open to the garden and the landscape thanks to its custom-made bay windows and glass roof, which follow the inclination of the ceiling and optimize natural light."

The two-level home is nestled in the French countryside, just minutes away from the small town of Auriac-sur-Vendinelle.

The two-level home is nestled in the French countryside, just minutes away from the small town of Auriac-sur-Vendinelle.

In France, a Groovy ’70s Home by André Roux Hits the Market for €580K - Photo 2 of 9 -
The interiors are peppered with original details, like the wood-paneled ceilings and brick fireplace in the living area.

The interiors are peppered with original details, like the wood-paneled ceilings and brick fireplace in the living area.

In France, a Groovy ’70s Home by André Roux Hits the Market for €580K - Photo 4 of 9 -
Large sliding glass doors extend the living and dining area to the backyard garden.&nbsp;

Large sliding glass doors extend the living and dining area to the backyard garden. 

In France, a Groovy ’70s Home by André Roux Hits the Market for €580K - Photo 6 of 9 -
One of the two bathrooms is completely covered in green tile.

One of the two bathrooms is completely covered in green tile.

In France, a Groovy ’70s Home by André Roux Hits the Market for €580K - Photo 8 of 9 -
In addition to the main residence, the property also has a detached garage and workshop.

In addition to the main residence, the property also has a detached garage and workshop.

Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.