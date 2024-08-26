In France, a Groovy ’70s Home by André Roux Hits the Market for €580K

From the Agent: "This house built by architect André Roux in 1973 combines a modernist approach imbued with local sensitivity with typical 1970s decor that’s been perfectly preserved by its current owners. The ground floor hosts a double-height entrance, which leads to a beautiful living room, dining room and independent kitchen. The lounge area, with an open fireplace and integrated corner benches, offers an intimate and warm space, amplified by the variation in ceiling height. The dining area is widely open to the garden and the landscape thanks to its custom-made bay windows and glass roof, which follow the inclination of the ceiling and optimize natural light."