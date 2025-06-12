An Enviable Home Office Caps This Duplex Renovation in Montreal

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

Photographer: Maxime Brouillet / @maximebrouillet

From the Architect: "Located in Montreal’s St-Henri neighborhood, the project transforms a century-old worker’s duplex into a single-family residence. It’s aim is to enhance the urban environment while facilitating daily life and providing a home office space. The expansion, necessary due to the limited space of the original structure, brings the inhabitants closer to nature.

"The house is rooted in its context, blending with the landscape to form a cohesive whole. Emerging at the back of the yard, the house appears sculpted from the urban fabric. It stands out for its simple and honest architecture, where materials such as concrete and glass allow for great flexibility in layout while maintaining a seamless connection with the outdoors. Concrete, treated as a thermal mass, optimizes passive heating and reduces energy demand, while the vegetation and landscaping temper the heat and offer a serene atmosphere.