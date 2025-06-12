An Enviable Home Office Caps This Duplex Renovation in Montreal
Project Details:
Location: Montreal, Canada
Footprint: 2,300 square feet
Architect: Alexandre Bernier Architecte / @alexandrebernierarchitecte
Builder: Cubic Construction
Structural Engineer: Groupe ASM Experts Conseils
Cabinet Fabrication: David Roussel
Concrete Finishing: Plan B
Photographer: Maxime Brouillet / @maximebrouillet
From the Architect: "Located in Montreal’s St-Henri neighborhood, the project transforms a century-old worker’s duplex into a single-family residence. It’s aim is to enhance the urban environment while facilitating daily life and providing a home office space. The expansion, necessary due to the limited space of the original structure, brings the inhabitants closer to nature.
"The house is rooted in its context, blending with the landscape to form a cohesive whole. Emerging at the back of the yard, the house appears sculpted from the urban fabric. It stands out for its simple and honest architecture, where materials such as concrete and glass allow for great flexibility in layout while maintaining a seamless connection with the outdoors. Concrete, treated as a thermal mass, optimizes passive heating and reduces energy demand, while the vegetation and landscaping temper the heat and offer a serene atmosphere.
"The integration of the yard’s mature maple tree symbolizes the fusion between the house and nature, providing shade and privacy. The interior space, open to the outside through large windows and sliding doors, erases the boundaries between the two. The house thus reflects urban modernity that respects the past and harmonizes with its natural environment.
"By redefining urban living, the project offers an alternative to suburban homes and promotes the rehabilitation of the urban fabric. Through the involvement of the owners in the construction, this self-built project becomes a lasting and intimate place where living and working intertwine in a sustainable way."
