They Built a Fairytale Home on the Grounds of a Crumbling DIY Castle

When doctors Camille Deshaies and Alexandre Dow bought their property in rural Quebec, it came with an unusual feature: a homemade castle. The previous owners had spent years building the fairytale structure, complete with full-size statues and grand exterior staircases—but by the time Camille and Alexandre took over, the romantic vision had deteriorated beyond repair. "It was a creepy place, but the site was amazing," explains architect Romy Brosseau of Montreal’s La Shed Architecture, who the couple contacted for a new build.