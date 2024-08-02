SubscribeSign In
An Angular ’80s Home on the Grounds of a French Château Seeks €750K

Designed by architect Pascale Seurin, the daring dwelling—featuring a mirrored fireplace and built-in furniture—are concealed behind an old stone wall.
Location: Compiègne, France

Price: €750,000 (approximately $811,290 USD)

Architect: Pascale Seurin

Year Built: 1987  

Footprint: 1,937 square feet (five bedrooms, three baths)

Lot Size: 0.25 acres

From the Agent: "This house, designed by architect Pascale Seurin at the end of the 1980s, is located in the sought-after area of ​​Petit Château de Compiègne.  This house responds with ingenuity to the challenge of building within the protected perimeter of the Château de Compiègne  grounds. Its fan-shaped plan opens widely toward the south and the garden. The corner location, leaning on an existing stone wall, frees up the plot and maximizes available garden space while preserving the century-old trees of the property, in an organic approach that evokes the work of Dominique Zimbacca or Jacques Labro. The house implements a rigorous ordering and dramatization of the living spaces by highlighting architectural elements, such as the yellow lacquered columns, combined with a purity of Californian inspiration."

The property is set two minutes from the Château de Compiègne, ten minutes on foot from the center of town, and about one hour from Paris by train.

The double-height living area is anchored by a mirrored fireplace. Glass doors connect the space to the rear patio.

The bright and airy kitchen also opens to the patio for easy outdoor entertaining.

"In one of the bedrooms, the built-in furniture is inspired by the eclectic and colorful works of American designer Hilton McConnico," notes the agent. "The sleeping area is a dreamlike, blue cocoon."

Tall hedges bordering the backyard ensure ample privacy.

This home located in Compiègne, France, is currently listed for €750,000 (approximately $811,290 USD) by Architecture de Collection.

