An Angular ’80s Home on the Grounds of a French Château Seeks €750K

From the Agent: "This house, designed by architect Pascale Seurin at the end of the 1980s, is located in the sought-after area of ​​Petit Château de Compiègne. This house responds with ingenuity to the challenge of building within the protected perimeter of the Château de Compiègne grounds. Its fan-shaped plan opens widely toward the south and the garden. The corner location, leaning on an existing stone wall, frees up the plot and maximizes available garden space while preserving the century-old trees of the property, in an organic approach that evokes the work of Dominique Zimbacca or Jacques Labro. The house implements a rigorous ordering and dramatization of the living spaces by highlighting architectural elements, such as the yellow lacquered columns, combined with a purity of Californian inspiration."