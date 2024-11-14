Terra-Cotta Shingles Cover a Multigenerational Home in Melbourne

SubscribeSign In
The owners chose the rhythmic cladding to complement a mahogany tree on the property.
Project Details:

Location: Melbourne, Australia

Architect: R Architecture / @rarchitecture_au

Footprint: 4,090 square feet

Builder: Bluefern Projects

Structural & Civil Engineer: Smartbuild Engineering

Photographer: Chris Murray Photography

From the Architect: "Mahogany House is the family residence of Gaurav and Vishakha Rajadhyax, who envisioned the house on the back of their architecture practice ethos of injecting meaningful socially responsible architecture into suburban contexts.

"Their multigenerational home in Mount Waverley, Victoria, focuses on retaining three established trees on the property, whilst integrating the magnificent mahogany tree into a central courtyard with unique use of locally made terra-cotta shingles in the exterior that sits well within the backdrop of the trees. R Architecture chose a warm and rustic interior palette composed of plywood, terrazzo, and timber, paired with use of colors and vibrant artifacts along with biophilic design elements. This house is a true reflection of the personalities of the family members."

