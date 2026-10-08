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In North Vancouver, a Never-Before-Seen Fred Hollingsworth Midcentury Just Listed for $1.8MView 15 Photos

In North Vancouver, a Never-Before-Seen Fred Hollingsworth Midcentury Just Listed for $1.8M

Built in 1952, the mahogany-wrapped home has been held by the same family for five decades, and it hasn’t been photographed or published before now.
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Location: 4065 Sunset Boulevard, North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Price: $2,599,000 CAD (approximately $1,822,964 USD)

Year Built: 1952

Footprint: 1,990 square feet (4 beds, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 0.34 acres

From the Listing: "Fred Hollingsworth, one of the defining architects of West Coast modernism, designed Mahogany House within Sunset Gardens, a 46-home neighborhood he master-planned himself—yet broke from his own plan for this one client. Frank Paxton, who ran a large millwork business in North Vancouver, commissioned an unusual material for the house’s cladding: mahogany boat plywood, with matching veneer paneling carried through the interior. It is one of the architect’s most complete material stories, inside and out. A cedar tree that once grew where the dining room now stands was left in place—the architect opened the roof around it, rather than cutting it down. Clerestory windows pour light into the main living space even on overcast days, and the front door, hidden from the street, can only be found by those who already know where they’re going. Held by one family since 1970, Mahogany House has never been photographed or written about publicly."

The entire home is clad in mahogany boat plywood.&nbsp;

The entire home is clad in mahogany boat plywood. 

Floor-to-ceiling glass doors connect the living area to the backyard.&nbsp;

Floor-to-ceiling glass doors connect the living area to the backyard. 

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A white concrete fireplace anchors the living room.&nbsp;

A white concrete fireplace anchors the living room. 

In North Vancouver, a Never-Before-Seen Fred Hollingsworth Midcentury Just Listed for $1.8M - Photo 4 of 14 -
In North Vancouver, a Never-Before-Seen Fred Hollingsworth Midcentury Just Listed for $1.8M - Photo 5 of 14 -
In North Vancouver, a Never-Before-Seen Fred Hollingsworth Midcentury Just Listed for $1.8M - Photo 6 of 14 -
A second living room was added to the home in later years.&nbsp;

A second living room was added to the home in later years. 

An additional fireplace with a concrete hearth echoes its predecessor.&nbsp;

An additional fireplace with a concrete hearth echoes its predecessor. 

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In North Vancouver, a Never-Before-Seen Fred Hollingsworth Midcentury Just Listed for $1.8M - Photo 10 of 14 -
In North Vancouver, a Never-Before-Seen Fred Hollingsworth Midcentury Just Listed for $1.8M - Photo 11 of 14 -
In North Vancouver, a Never-Before-Seen Fred Hollingsworth Midcentury Just Listed for $1.8M - Photo 12 of 14 -
In North Vancouver, a Never-Before-Seen Fred Hollingsworth Midcentury Just Listed for $1.8M - Photo 13 of 14 -
The home’s four bedrooms line the north side of the structure.&nbsp;

The home’s four bedrooms line the north side of the structure. 

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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

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