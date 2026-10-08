In North Vancouver, a Never-Before-Seen Fred Hollingsworth Midcentury Just Listed for $1.8M

Footprint: 1,990 square feet (4 beds, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 0.34 acres

From the Listing: "Fred Hollingsworth, one of the defining architects of West Coast modernism, designed Mahogany House within Sunset Gardens, a 46-home neighborhood he master-planned himself—yet broke from his own plan for this one client. Frank Paxton, who ran a large millwork business in North Vancouver, commissioned an unusual material for the house’s cladding: mahogany boat plywood, with matching veneer paneling carried through the interior. It is one of the architect’s most complete material stories, inside and out. A cedar tree that once grew where the dining room now stands was left in place—the architect opened the roof around it, rather than cutting it down. Clerestory windows pour light into the main living space even on overcast days, and the front door, hidden from the street, can only be found by those who already know where they’re going. Held by one family since 1970, Mahogany House has never been photographed or written about publicly."