The Bel Air Home of a Famed Sculptor Seeks $1.8M After a Radical Reinvention
Location: 10335 Oletha Lane, Bel Air, California
Price: $1,835,000
Year Built: 1924
Renovation Date: 1998
Renovation Architect: William Adams
Footprint: 1,630 square feet (2 bedrooms, 2 baths)
Lot Size: 0.34 Acres
From the Agent: "This is the former studio and home of sculptor Anna Mahler, daughter of Austrian composer Gustav Mahler. Architect William Adams daringly removed the living room, dining room, kitchen, and bedroom walls and ceilings, creating an inspiring new space for modern living. The open plan features a spacious, high-ceilinged living/dining area with a fireplace. The remodeled kitchen has stainless appliances and a corner banquette. The primary bedroom has an en suite bathroom and a walk-in closet with handcrafted mortise-and-tenon cabinetry. The second bedroom, which can also function as an office, opens directly to the private exterior and into nature. A party-sized sundeck, sheltered by a canopy of trees, adorns the hillside and affords wide views of the surrounding canyon, making it the perfect place to unwind or host friends. A carport for two cars with EV charging, as well as a driveway and parking pad in the front yard offers parking for six cars total. Situated in sylvan Beverly Glen with the prestigious Bel Air zip code, The Mahler / Adams Residence offers an artful blend of rich, bohemian history and warm contemporary architectural significance."
10335 Oletha Lane in Bel Air, California, is currently listed for $1,835,000 by Robert Moore and Veronika Sznajder of Crosby Doe Associates.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.