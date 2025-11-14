The Bel Air Home of a Famed Sculptor Seeks $1.8M After a Radical Reinvention

Lot Size: 0.34 Acres

From the Agent: "This is the former studio and home of sculptor Anna Mahler, daughter of Austrian composer Gustav Mahler. Architect William Adams daringly removed the living room, dining room, kitchen, and bedroom walls and ceilings, creating an inspiring new space for modern living. The open plan features a spacious, high-ceilinged living/dining area with a fireplace. The remodeled kitchen has stainless appliances and a corner banquette. The primary bedroom has an en suite bathroom and a walk-in closet with handcrafted mortise-and-tenon cabinetry. The second bedroom, which can also function as an office, opens directly to the private exterior and into nature. A party-sized sundeck, sheltered by a canopy of trees, adorns the hillside and affords wide views of the surrounding canyon, making it the perfect place to unwind or host friends. A carport for two cars with EV charging, as well as a driveway and parking pad in the front yard offers parking for six cars total. Situated in sylvan Beverly Glen with the prestigious Bel Air zip code, The Mahler / Adams Residence offers an artful blend of rich, bohemian history and warm contemporary architectural significance."