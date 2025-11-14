SubscribeSign In
The Bel Air Home of a Famed Sculptor Seeks $1.8M After a Radical Reinvention

Architect William Adams took down walls and lifted the roof of the 1924 residence, which was originally owned by Gustav Mahler’s daughter, Anna.
Text by
Location: 10335 Oletha Lane, Bel Air, California

Price: $1,835,000

Year Built: 1924

Renovation Date: 1998

Renovation Architect: William Adams

Footprint: 1,630 square feet (2 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 0.34 Acres

From the Agent: "This is the former studio and home of sculptor Anna Mahler, daughter of Austrian composer Gustav Mahler. Architect William Adams daringly removed the living room, dining room, kitchen, and bedroom walls and ceilings, creating an inspiring new space for modern living. The open plan features a spacious, high-ceilinged living/dining area with a fireplace. The remodeled kitchen has stainless appliances and a corner banquette. The primary bedroom has an en suite bathroom and a walk-in closet with handcrafted mortise-and-tenon cabinetry. The second bedroom, which can also function as an office, opens directly to the private exterior and into nature. A party-sized sundeck, sheltered by a canopy of trees, adorns the hillside and affords wide views of the surrounding canyon, making it the perfect place to unwind or host friends. A carport for two cars with EV charging, as well as a driveway and parking pad in the front yard offers parking for six cars total. Situated in sylvan Beverly Glen with the prestigious Bel Air zip code, The Mahler / Adams Residence offers an artful blend of rich, bohemian history and warm contemporary architectural significance."

The locations of the home’s previous walls are demarcated by dark timber inlays in the flooring.

Architect William Adams raised one section on the roof to create a dramatic skylight above the living room.

The home’s original owner, Anna Mahler, was a successful sculptor who won Grand Prix at the 1937 Paris World Exhibition.

&nbsp;The large back deck overlooks the Beverly Glen canyon.

10335 Oletha Lane in Bel Air, California, is currently listed for $1,835,000 by Robert Moore and Veronika Sznajder of Crosby Doe Associates.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

