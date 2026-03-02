Tall Trees Surround This $3.6M Mountainside Midcentury Near Vancouver

Footprint: 3,662 square feet (5 bedrooms, 4 baths)

Lot Size: 0.21 Acres

From the Agent: "A secluded woodland sanctuary reimagined for modern life, Madrona House by Barry Downs and Burgers Architecture offers a rare synthesis of West Coast heritage, privacy, and refined family living in West Vancouver. The arrival sequence—from open street, across the bridge, and into the sheltered light of the entry—acts as a decompression chamber, gently washing away the urgency of the city. The layout is intuitive, vertically separating public treetop living above from the private retreat below. The bedrooms are tucked into the lower level, all oriented toward the secluded pool terrace."