Tall Trees Surround This $3.6M Mountainside Midcentury Near Vancouver

Barry Downs and Fred Hollingsworth designed the 1967 home with long banks of windows, extensive wood paneling, and a pool at the forest’s edge.
Location: 6510 Madrona Crescent, West Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Price: $4,950,000 CAD (approximately $3,631,400 USD)

Year Built: 1967

Architect: Barry Downs & Fred Hollingsworth

Renovation Date: 2020

Renovation Architect: Burgers Architecture

Footprint: 3,662 square feet (5 bedrooms, 4 baths)

Lot Size: 0.21 Acres

From the Agent: "A secluded woodland sanctuary reimagined for modern life, Madrona House by Barry Downs and Burgers Architecture offers a rare synthesis of West Coast heritage, privacy, and refined family living in West Vancouver. The arrival sequence—from open street, across the bridge, and into the sheltered light of the entry—acts as a decompression chamber, gently washing away the urgency of the city. The layout is intuitive, vertically separating public treetop living above from the private retreat below. The bedrooms are tucked into the lower level, all oriented toward the secluded pool terrace."

A zinc-covered gas fireplace warms the living room.

Basaltina tile flooring gives way to a walnut-clad staircase.

The kitchen features a 12-foot-long Calacatta marble island.&nbsp;&nbsp;

&nbsp;In 2014, architect Barry Downs was awarded the Order of Canada for his architectural work.

The home is set on Black Mountain, and the forest borders its pool and hot tub.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Real Estate

