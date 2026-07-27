This Eye-Popping Madrid Apartment Overachieves on Its Only Goal

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here. Project Details: Location: Madrid, Spain

Architect: Bardo / @bardo.arq Footprint: 1,399 square feet Builder: Nuevo Habitat S.A.

Photographer: Germán Saiz From the Architect: "This refurbishment project in Madrid is born from a simple idea: surprise. The client had one clear desire: a fragmented floor plan, with independent spaces that would provide intimacy for the different areas of the home. From this premise and taking advantage of a private courtyard that allowed for a continuous perimeter circulation, Bardo conceived the home as a sequence of interconnected rooms, designed to generate surprise as one move through them. With surprise as the guiding thread, the project gradually took on a distinctly theatrical and eclectic character. Each element is conceived as part of a scenography, designed to transform everyday domestic experience and give each space its own identity. "A structural column and beam, impossible to remove, are transformed by being clad in neon-colored acrylic. What was initially a technical constraint becoming a sculptural piece that articulates the space and visually separates the living area from the bedroom. The neon acrylic functions as a true architectural device: it filters light, creates reflections, builds layers of transparency and superposition, and turns the transitions between rooms into scenography moments. Rather than dividing, it connects. In the dining area, a curved wall paneled in lacquered MDF in aubergine becomes a backdrop. A bold gesture and an unexpected color that reinforce the project’s narrative and underline its theatrical character.

"The spatial sequence is reinforced through an expressive use of color and materiality, where each space constructs its own atmosphere without losing the continuity of the whole. The kitchen is conceived as a contemporary reinterpretation of the traditional domestic space. The geometric order of the white tiled surfaces contrasts with the strong chromatic presence of the deep blue cabinetry, while the stone countertop, with its undulating geometry, introduces an almost topographic reading of the work surface, transforming a functional element into an architectural gesture. "The bathrooms are conceived as autonomous pieces within the overall narrative of the home. In one of them, curved geometry, micro-tiling, and the use of color create an almost dreamlike atmosphere, where architecture is perceived as an immersive experience. In the other, the project becomes more restrained: continuous surfaces, earthy tones, and a quieter material palette generate a space of calm and retreat. The courtyard is integrated as another room within the sequence. The architecture softens, colors become more earthy, and vegetation introduces a different sensory dimension, acting as a counterpoint to the more stenographic character of the interior. The result is a home that is not understood as a collection of rooms, but as a continuous spatial experience. A house conceived as a journey, where each space is a scene and each transition a moment. An architecture that is walked, discovered, and lived as a narrative, in which surprise is not a singular gesture, but the very essence of the project."