Penny, Subway, Mosaic—This Renovated Warsaw Home Is a Master Class in Tile

From the Architect: "This is the latest project by Diana Żurek and Gutek Girek from Furora Studio. It was created for a lovely couple with two young children, who dreamed of a vibrant, pattern-filled home. To make it possible, the original layout was completely redesigned—making room for a spacious kitchen and a living area with large glazing leading to a small study. From the entry, one is drawn in by the sunny tones of oak, interwoven with colorful accents on walls, side tables, and chairs. The whole is ‘sprinkled’ with small tiles dancing in different rhythms—from square monochrome slabs to irregular stick mosaics and tangerine metro tiles combined with timeless classics.

"The strict geometry of rectangular divisions is softened throughout the apartment by gentle arches, visible in the built-in furniture and wall finishes. The interior composition is strikingly diverse—from airy neutral whites, through light and dark woods, to bold, expressive burls—all enriched with waves, arches, and dots. The apartment features three bathrooms. While they subtly correspond with each other, each speaks its own visual language. The variety of tiles, their arrangements, and the presence of natural stone bring a light yet refined character. In the primary bedroom, the bathroom opens into the room through round glass blocks. The bedroom itself is built around soft rounded lines and bold patterns. A sunny-toned wardrobe balances the interior, adding a flowing sense of coziness, while the wavy headboard invites relaxation. In the children’s rooms, accents of color jump playfully across walls and furniture—more scattered, mischievous, and full of energy—giving the youngest inhabitants room for imagination and fun. The entire project is a symphony of colors, patterns, and rhythms, composed with a touch of freedom and playfulness, making the interior pulse with energy and life."