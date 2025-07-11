$1M Lots—in an RV Park? Plus, Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week

After a century-long ban on swimming in the Seine, Parisians can now take a dip thanks to a $1.65 billion Olympics-driven cleanup that made the notoriously polluted river safe. Here, a New York Times reporter tests the waters herself. ( The New York Times )

California just passed two laws that roll back CEQA (the California Environmental Quality Act), clearing the way for infill housing, childcare centers, and high-tech manufacturers. The laws are prompting cheers from pro-housing advocates and alarm from environmentalists. Governor Gavin Newsom is calling it a win for "abundance," but critics are skeptical. (Bloomberg)