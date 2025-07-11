$1M Lots—in an RV Park? Plus, Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week
- Some RV parks are shedding their rustic image and going full luxury, with $1 million lots, resort-style casitas, private pools, and wine cellars. Here’s how formerly temporary pit stops are becoming more like mini high-end neighborhoods—and driving up costs in desirable locations. (The Wall Street Journal)
Robert De Niro, the actor and now hotelier, has a clear vision: design that whispers wealth, not screams it. That means trading chandeliers and marble for more understated luxury at The Beach Club, his new retreat on Barbuda. (Wallpaper)
As other teams chase shiny new stadiums, the Dodgers are betting on preservation. Led by architect Janet Marie Smith, Dodger Stadium’s $100 million renovation honors its original midcentury modern design while adding player nap rooms, fan plazas, and more. (The Architect’s Newspaper)
After a century-long ban on swimming in the Seine, Parisians can now take a dip thanks to a $1.65 billion Olympics-driven cleanup that made the notoriously polluted river safe. Here, a New York Times reporter tests the waters herself. (The New York Times)
California just passed two laws that roll back CEQA (the California Environmental Quality Act), clearing the way for infill housing, childcare centers, and high-tech manufacturers. The laws are prompting cheers from pro-housing advocates and alarm from environmentalists. Governor Gavin Newsom is calling it a win for "abundance," but critics are skeptical. (Bloomberg)
Top photo by Andre Burghard
