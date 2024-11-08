SubscribeSign In
Listed for $3M, This Sunny Manhattan Loft Is Topped With a Private Terrace

Calling all bibliophiles: The three-bedroom apartment also comes with built-in, floor-to-ceiling bookshelves.
Location: 71 Ludlow Street, Unit 4B, Manhattan, New York

Price: $2,995,000

Year Built: 1900

Footprint: 2,253 square feet (three bedrooms, two full and one half baths)

From the Agent: "Residence 4B at 71 Ludlow Street is a spacious and sunny loft on the Lower East Side with an expansive floor plan. The 2,253-square-foot home includes three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms, plus a spacious, private roof terrace. The ceilings are over 12 feet high, and eastern and western exposures draw abundant natural light throughout the day. The open layout of the main floor is lofty and allows for a variety of configurations. At 650 square feet, the roof terrace offers ample space for multiple seating areas and includes access to water and electricity."

Perched in the Lower East Side, the loft-style apartment is accessed via a private, keyed elevator that opens directly to a sun-kissed living room.

The well-equipped kitchen comes with Bosch appliances, custom Italian cabinetry, and a long central island topped with Carrara marble.

A spiral staircase leads to the top level, where two bedrooms and a shared bath await.

The two full bathrooms are dressed in tile and come with large showers.

"The private terrace offers a restful spot for enjoying morning coffee, cultivating a garden, or simply gazing at the sky and forgetting the city below," notes the agent.&nbsp;

Dwell Staff
