Listed for $3M, This Sunny Manhattan Loft Is Topped With a Private Terrace

Footprint: 2,253 square feet (three bedrooms, two full and one half baths)

From the Agent: "Residence 4B at 71 Ludlow Street is a spacious and sunny loft on the Lower East Side with an expansive floor plan. The 2,253-square-foot home includes three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms, plus a spacious, private roof terrace. The ceilings are over 12 feet high, and eastern and western exposures draw abundant natural light throughout the day. The open layout of the main floor is lofty and allows for a variety of configurations. At 650 square feet, the roof terrace offers ample space for multiple seating areas and includes access to water and electricity."