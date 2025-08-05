This $1.9M Detroit Mansion Replicates a Famed Parisian Townhouse
Location: 2150 Iroquois St, Detroit, Michigan
Price: $1,899,000
Year Built: 1915
Architect: Louis Kamper
Renovation Date: 2023
Renovation Designer: Patrick Brewis
Footprint: 7,056 square feet (six bedrooms, five baths)
Lot Size: 0.39 Acres
From the Agent: "The personal mansion of renowned architect Louis Kamper is coming to market in Detroit’s historic Indian Village. Built between 1915 and 1917, this neo-Renaissance estate combines fireproof construction (steel, limestone, and concrete) with extraordinary details—mint-green zodiac ceilings, a triple-layered entry of wrought iron, bronze-framed glass, and Chinese rosewood. Spanning over 7,000 square feet, the home has been meticulously restored, preserving original plasterwork, formal rose gardens, and a private in-ground pool—an architectural time capsule that lives like a modern fortress."
2150 Iroquois Street in Detroit, Michigan, is currently listed for $1,899,000 by Nicholas Asplund of Christie's International Real Estate Grosse Pointe.
