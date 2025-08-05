This $1.9M Detroit Mansion Replicates a Famed Parisian Townhouse

Footprint: 7,056 square feet (six bedrooms, five baths)

Lot Size: 0.39 Acres

From the Agent: "The personal mansion of renowned architect Louis Kamper is coming to market in Detroit’s historic Indian Village. Built between 1915 and 1917, this neo-Renaissance estate combines fireproof construction (steel, limestone, and concrete) with extraordinary details—mint-green zodiac ceilings, a triple-layered entry of wrought iron, bronze-framed glass, and Chinese rosewood. Spanning over 7,000 square feet, the home has been meticulously restored, preserving original plasterwork, formal rose gardens, and a private in-ground pool—an architectural time capsule that lives like a modern fortress."