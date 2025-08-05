SubscribeSign In
This $1.9M Detroit Mansion Replicates a Famed Parisian TownhouseView 10 Photos

This $1.9M Detroit Mansion Replicates a Famed Parisian Townhouse

Architect Louis Kamper spared no expense in building his 1915 home in the style of French military officer Marquis de Lafayette’s summerhouse.
Text by
Photos by
View 10 Photos

Location: 2150 Iroquois St, Detroit, Michigan

Price: $1,899,000

Year Built: 1915

Architect: Louis Kamper

Renovation Date: 2023

Renovation Designer: Patrick Brewis

Footprint: 7,056 square feet (six bedrooms, five baths)

Lot Size: 0.39 Acres

From the Agent: "The personal mansion of renowned architect Louis Kamper is coming to market in Detroit’s historic Indian Village. Built between 1915 and 1917, this neo-Renaissance estate combines fireproof construction (steel, limestone, and concrete) with extraordinary details—mint-green zodiac ceilings, a triple-layered entry of wrought iron, bronze-framed glass, and Chinese rosewood. Spanning over 7,000 square feet, the home has been meticulously restored, preserving original plasterwork, formal rose gardens, and a private in-ground pool—an architectural time capsule that lives like a modern fortress."

The grand staircase is made from solid marble.

The grand staircase is made from solid marble.

This $1.9M Detroit Mansion Replicates a Famed Parisian Townhouse - Photo 2 of 9 -
All the building's windows and doors were replaced in a 2023 renovation.

All the building's windows and doors were replaced in a 2023 renovation.

This $1.9M Detroit Mansion Replicates a Famed Parisian Townhouse - Photo 4 of 9 -
The original third-floor ballroom has been split into an office and a lounge.

The original third-floor ballroom has been split into an office and a lounge.

The walls and ceilings are covered with intricately carved walnut panels.

The walls and ceilings are covered with intricately carved walnut panels.

This $1.9M Detroit Mansion Replicates a Famed Parisian Townhouse - Photo 7 of 9 -
This $1.9M Detroit Mansion Replicates a Famed Parisian Townhouse - Photo 8 of 9 -
This $1.9M Detroit Mansion Replicates a Famed Parisian Townhouse - Photo 9 of 9 -

2150 Iroquois Street in Detroit, Michigan, is currently listed for $1,899,000 by Nicholas Asplund of Christie's International Real Estate Grosse Pointe.

w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.