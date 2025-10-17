This $1.3M Bay Area Home Was Built in 1955, But It Looks Brand-New

From the Agent: "In coveted Los Ranchitos, this midcentury redwood home blends timeless character with upgrades on over an acre of private land bordered by two seasonal creeks. Originally designed by prominent Bay Area architect Charles Warren Callister, this home features a newly remodeled kitchen, updated bath, new roof, upgraded electrical, tankless water heater, and newly installed A/C. Light-filled interiors open to a wraparound deck with hillside views and stunning sunrises, perfect for indoor/outdoor living. Bonus space beneath the home offers potential, while a gated entry, storage shed, vintage play structure, and the natural surroundings enhance the retreat-like setting. Homes in Los Ranchitos seldom come to market."