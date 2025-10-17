SubscribeSign In
This $1.3M Bay Area Home Was Built in 1955, But It Looks Brand-NewView 13 Photos

This $1.3M Bay Area Home Was Built in 1955, But It Looks Brand-New

The San Rafael midcentury comes with a remodeled kitchen, a new roof, updated utilities, a wraparound deck, and over an acre of land.
Text by
View 13 Photos

Location: 12 Indian Road, San Rafael, California

Price: $1,295,000

Year Built: 1955

Architect: Charles Warren Callister

Footprint: 1,224 square feet (3 bedrooms, 1 bath)

Lot Size: 1.23 Acres

From the Agent: "In coveted Los Ranchitos, this midcentury redwood home blends timeless character with upgrades on over an acre of private land bordered by two seasonal creeks. Originally designed by prominent Bay Area architect Charles Warren Callister, this home features a newly remodeled kitchen, updated bath, new roof, upgraded electrical, tankless water heater, and newly installed A/C. Light-filled interiors open to a wraparound deck with hillside views and stunning sunrises, perfect for indoor/outdoor living. Bonus space beneath the home offers potential, while a gated entry, storage shed, vintage play structure, and the natural surroundings enhance the retreat-like setting. Homes in Los Ranchitos seldom come to market."

The home has only known two previous owners over its 70-year lifetime.

The home has only known two previous owners over its 70-year lifetime.

This $1.3M Bay Area Home Was Built in 1955, But It Looks Brand-New - Photo 2 of 12 -
The kitchen is now home to Bosch &amp; Miele appliances.

The kitchen is now home to Bosch & Miele appliances.

This $1.3M Bay Area Home Was Built in 1955, But It Looks Brand-New - Photo 4 of 12 -
This $1.3M Bay Area Home Was Built in 1955, But It Looks Brand-New - Photo 5 of 12 -
This $1.3M Bay Area Home Was Built in 1955, But It Looks Brand-New - Photo 6 of 12 -
This $1.3M Bay Area Home Was Built in 1955, But It Looks Brand-New - Photo 7 of 12 -
The surrounding Los Ranchitos&nbsp;homes sit on minimum one acre of property, lending the neighborhood a spacious layout.

The surrounding Los Ranchitos homes sit on minimum one acre of property, lending the neighborhood a spacious layout.

The home is set across just one floor, with a deck running the length of the structure.

The home is set across just one floor, with a deck running the length of the structure.

This $1.3M Bay Area Home Was Built in 1955, But It Looks Brand-New - Photo 10 of 12 -
This $1.3M Bay Area Home Was Built in 1955, But It Looks Brand-New - Photo 11 of 12 -
This $1.3M Bay Area Home Was Built in 1955, But It Looks Brand-New - Photo 12 of 12 -
w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.