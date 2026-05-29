Wait Until You See the Living Room in This $5.2M Bay Area Midcentury
Location: 135 Hill Top Drive, Los Gatos, California
Price: $5,200,000
Year Built: 1967
Footprint: 4,165 square feet (4 Bedrooms, 7 Baths)
Lot Size: 1.05 Acres
From the Agent: "Offered for the first time following a total transformation, this profound California midcentury occupies a rare knoll-top pinnacle with 270-degree views. The structural soul is a hexagonal pavilion utilizing a ‘spoke-and-hub’ plan. A soaring, timber-clad pyramidal ceiling with a hexagonal oculus transforms the living room into a sundial, while free-form lighting counterbalances the post-and-beam drama. The single-story layout allows outdoor access from almost every room. The estate includes a detached yoga studio, solar-integrated roofline, and comprehensive landscape lighting."
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135 Hill Top Drive in Los Gatos, California, is currently listed for $5,200,000 by Arthur Sharif of Sotheby's International Realty - San Francisco Brokerage.
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