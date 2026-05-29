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Wait Until You See the Living Room in This $5.2M Bay Area MidcenturyView 16 Photos

Wait Until You See the Living Room in This $5.2M Bay Area Midcentury

The hilltop home is built around a hexagonal volume with a dramatic oculus and panoramic views from San Francisco to the Santa Cruz Mountains.
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Location: 135 Hill Top Drive, Los Gatos, California

Price: $5,200,000

Year Built: 1967

Footprint: 4,165 square feet (4 Bedrooms, 7 Baths)

Lot Size: 1.05 Acres

From the Agent: "Offered for the first time following a total transformation, this profound California midcentury occupies a rare knoll-top pinnacle with 270-degree views. The structural soul is a hexagonal pavilion utilizing a ‘spoke-and-hub’ plan. A soaring, timber-clad pyramidal ceiling with a hexagonal oculus transforms the living room into a sundial, while free-form lighting counterbalances the post-and-beam drama. The single-story layout allows outdoor access from almost every room. The estate includes a detached yoga studio, solar-integrated roofline, and comprehensive landscape lighting."

The home’s floor plan radiates outward from the central living area.

The home’s floor plan radiates outward from the central living area.

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The home features two cooking areas: a primary kitchen near the dining area and a secondary catering space.

The home features two cooking areas: a primary kitchen near the dining area and a secondary catering space.

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The home overlooks the San Francisco skyline and the Santa Cruz mountains.&nbsp;

The home overlooks the San Francisco skyline and the Santa Cruz mountains. 

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The residence is located on a secluded street with no drive-by traffic.

The residence is located on a secluded street with no drive-by traffic.

135 Hill Top Drive in Los Gatos, California, is currently listed for $5,200,000 by Arthur Sharif of Sotheby's International Realty - San Francisco Brokerage.

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Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

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From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.