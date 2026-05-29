Wait Until You See the Living Room in This $5.2M Bay Area Midcentury

Footprint: 4,165 square feet (4 Bedrooms, 7 Baths)

Lot Size: 1.05 Acres

From the Agent: "Offered for the first time following a total transformation, this profound California midcentury occupies a rare knoll-top pinnacle with 270-degree views. The structural soul is a hexagonal pavilion utilizing a ‘spoke-and-hub’ plan. A soaring, timber-clad pyramidal ceiling with a hexagonal oculus transforms the living room into a sundial, while free-form lighting counterbalances the post-and-beam drama. The single-story layout allows outdoor access from almost every room. The estate includes a detached yoga studio, solar-integrated roofline, and comprehensive landscape lighting."