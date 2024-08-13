In Los Feliz, a Hillside Home Packed With Custom Millwork Seeks $3.6M

From the Agent: "In the hills of Los Feliz sits the latest offering from AIA award–winning architects Klein Agency, and builder SITU Development: a vibrant residence inspired by the sweeping views, natural materials and high design. The home is a masterclass in fine craftsmanship and premium finishes. This property boasts custom millwork and stone fabrication, beautiful wide-plank white oak flooring by Madera, custom Zia tiles, plastered bathrooms, Nora lighting and bespoke lighting by Klein. The living room features a dramatic fireplace as well as huge wood-framed sliders that connect the room with the sprawling ipe deck with pool. The kitchen has stunning, seamless slabs of imported Italian marble, chef’s-grade Miele appliances, and beautiful custom vertical grain Douglas fir cabinetry exclusively designed by Klein Agency. The home is filled with light by day and surrounded by twinkling city lights at night as each room has large picture windows to take in the expansive views."