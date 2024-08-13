Get 20% off Dwell with promo code SUMMER20
In Los Feliz, a Hillside Home Packed With Custom Millwork Seeks $3.6M

Klein Agency revamped the 1930s residence from top to bottom with white oak, Italian marble, and an ipe deck with an inset pool.
Text by
Location: 736 Lowry Road, Los Angeles, California

Price: $3,550,000

Year Built: 1939

Renovation Architect: Klein Agency

Footprint: 3,261 square feet (four bedrooms, four full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 0.17 acres

From the Agent: "In the hills of Los Feliz sits the latest offering from AIA award–winning architects Klein Agency, and builder SITU Development: a vibrant residence inspired by the sweeping views, natural materials and high design. The home is a masterclass in fine craftsmanship and premium finishes. This property boasts custom millwork and stone fabrication, beautiful wide-plank white oak flooring by Madera, custom Zia tiles, plastered bathrooms, Nora lighting and bespoke lighting by Klein.  The living room features a dramatic fireplace as well as huge wood-framed sliders that connect the room with the sprawling ipe deck with pool. The kitchen has stunning, seamless slabs of imported Italian marble, chef’s-grade Miele appliances, and beautiful custom vertical grain Douglas fir cabinetry exclusively designed by Klein Agency. The home is filled with light by day and surrounded by twinkling city lights at night as each room has large picture windows to take in the expansive views."

The terraced wooden deck offers plenty of space for outdoor entertaining.

An open layout merges the kitchen, living, and dining areas while numerous windows bring in natural light.

In addition to a large en suite bath, the primary bedroom has a spacious walk-in closet.

3736 Lowry Road in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $3,550,000 by Brock Harris and Lori Harris of Keller Williams Los Feliz.

Dwell Staff
