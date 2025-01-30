When Disaster Called, L.A.’s Realtor-Influencers Were Ready

To be sure, advertising and media courtship has always been in the realtor’s tool kit. Like any good salesperson, they’re selling themselves as much as the home. The profession’s proximity to Hollywood only compounds this effect. The realtor’s role is more than transactional today; it’s identity- and media-driven, highly exclusive and personal, and more powerful than those tasked with rebuilding "L.A. 2.0"—the public officials, architects, and urban planners—might care to admit. The past month has borne witness to how precarious owning property is in Los Angeles, how thin the line between housed and unhoused is, and how the chasm between the haves and have-nots widens with each disaster. After the pandemic and the Hollywood strikes, the L.A. fires arrive at a terrifying flashpoint for the city’s housing shortage and homelessness crisis. The spirit of mutual aid and pro bono goodwill from across industries stand at the heart of the city’s grit and redemption. But for the skeptical among us, the line between philanthropy and good PR no longer exists, and those loudest after the wildfires are the same who stand to profit in the long run—whether they’re willing to reckon with that or not. Top photos courtesy: @nicolereber/Instagram, @brockandlori/Instagram, @historic_realestate_la/Instagram, @teresafullerrealestate/Instagram, @thejoseprats/Instagram