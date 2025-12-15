Modernist Masters Inspired This Australian Home—Which a Father and Son Built by Hand

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

Photographer: Alexander William

From the Designer: "Designed for Keep Studio’s codirector, Will, this home presented a rare opportunity: to be designed by Keep Studio, and be built entirely by hand with his father, Tim. This personal process shaped a home that is both cost-conscious and full of character.



"The brief called for a long-term home tailored to a couple who love to cook, entertain, and work from home. The design responds with warm, flexible spaces, dedicated work zones, and strong connections to the outdoors. Influenced by postwar modernists like Robin Boyd, Craig Ellwood, and Richard Neutra, the home prioritizes honest expression of structure and materiality, clarity, and connection to nature. Elevated on steel posts, the structure avoided a costly excavation and ensures the home touches the earth lightly. Exposed beams, columns, and cross-bracing met with glazing give a clear structural logic and lightness to the project.