It Doesn’t Get Woodsier Than This $1.2M Log Cabin in Colorado

Set on the edge of a national forest near Aspen, the getaway comes with huge windows, a revamped kitchen, and a classic pellet stove.
Location: 148 Mohawk Trail, Gunnison, Colorado

Price: $1,195,000

Year Built: 1994

Footprint: 1,881 square feet (2 bedrooms, 2.75 baths)

Lot Size: 3.72 Acres 

From the Agent: "Welcome to 148 Mohawk Trail, tucked into one of the Gunnison Valley’s most breathtaking landscapes.  Here is a rare opportunity to own an impeccably maintained and updated cabin in the exclusive gated Wilderness Streams community. This two-bedroom, two-bathroom retreat sits on 3.7  acres, is partially fenced, and boasts a serene, park-like setting. The cabin is tucked into the edge of the forest among pine and aspen trees, while an entire wall of southeast-facing windows offers views of the community pasture and pond (part of which actually lies on the property itself). The large Trex deck is the perfect place to relax and enjoy the landscape. The renovated kitchen features custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, top-of-the-line Café appliances, and thoughtfully designed built-ins. The open living room with its tall, vaulted ceilings feels spacious and airy, yet is centered around the pellet stove which provides warmth and ambiance on chilly Colorado evenings. The main level also includes the spacious first bedroom with en suite bath, as well as a mudroom with laundry. Upstairs, the lofted second bedroom has its own bathroom, and there’s plenty of space for additional beds, a home office, or a cozy reading nook. This level is huge and could easily be converted to accommodate a third bedroom."

A pellet stove keeps the living room toasty during Colorado winters.

The renovated kitchen has custom cabinetry and quartz countertops.

The community backs up to the two-million-acre Gunnison National Forest.

Two adjacent ponds are stocked with trout for fishing.

148 Mohawk Trail in Gunnison, Colorado is currently listed for $1,195,000 by Alex Richland of Signature Properties, Ebner & Associates.

Cover photo by Alex & Beth Montlary/Prop Imagery

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

