In New Mexico, $995K Gets You a Life-Size Lincoln Log Cabin

From the Listing: "Set just outside Taos, 178 Quintana Road offers a rare blend of handcrafted design, natural beauty, and thoughtfully elevated living. This distinctive log home was originally built with hand-harvested materials and enduring craftsmanship, then carefully reimagined over time into a refined yet understated retreat that balances Scandinavian simplicity with classic, Northern New Mexico warmth. Inside, the home unfolds with exposed wood throughout, custom detailing, and a natural flow. A primary suite addition integrates seamlessly with the original structure, offering comfort, light, and elevated views. The outdoor setting is equally compelling. Set among mature trees with established gardens, fruit plantings, and open lawn areas, the property has been cultivated into a true high-desert oasis. A wraparound deck and upper-level vantage points capture expansive views of the surrounding mountains and sky."