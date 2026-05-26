SubscribeSign In
In New Mexico, $995K Gets You a Life-Size Lincoln Log CabinView 14 Photos

In New Mexico, $995K Gets You a Life-Size Lincoln Log Cabin

The rustic retreat comes with lofted spaces, a standalone studio, and remarkable views of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.
Text by
View 14 Photos

Location: 178 Quintana Road, Questa, New Mexico 

Price: $995,000

Year Built: 1980

Renovation Year: 2005

Footprint: 2,668 Square Feet (3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths)  

Lot Size: 2.02 Acres

From the Listing: "Set just outside Taos, 178 Quintana Road offers a rare blend of handcrafted design, natural beauty, and thoughtfully elevated living. This distinctive log home was originally built with hand-harvested materials and enduring craftsmanship, then carefully reimagined over time into a refined yet understated retreat that balances Scandinavian simplicity with classic, Northern New Mexico warmth. Inside, the home unfolds with exposed wood throughout, custom detailing, and a natural flow. A primary suite addition integrates seamlessly with the original structure, offering comfort, light, and elevated views. The outdoor setting is equally compelling. Set among mature trees with established gardens, fruit plantings, and open lawn areas, the property has been cultivated into a true high-desert oasis. A wraparound deck and upper-level vantage points capture expansive views of the surrounding mountains and sky."

This chinked-log cabin is located near Carson National Forest in New Mexico.&nbsp;

This chinked-log cabin is located near Carson National Forest in New Mexico. 

In New Mexico, $995K Gets You a Life-Size Lincoln Log Cabin - Photo 2 of 14 -

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.

Subscribe
In New Mexico, $995K Gets You a Life-Size Lincoln Log Cabin - Photo 3 of 14 -
In New Mexico, $995K Gets You a Life-Size Lincoln Log Cabin - Photo 4 of 14 -
A lofted space overlooks the living room in the 2,668-square-foot residence.

A lofted space overlooks the living room in the 2,668-square-foot residence.

In New Mexico, $995K Gets You a Life-Size Lincoln Log Cabin - Photo 6 of 14 -
The cabin was built using locally sourced materials.&nbsp;

The cabin was built using locally sourced materials. 

In New Mexico, $995K Gets You a Life-Size Lincoln Log Cabin - Photo 8 of 14 -
In New Mexico, $995K Gets You a Life-Size Lincoln Log Cabin - Photo 9 of 14 -
In New Mexico, $995K Gets You a Life-Size Lincoln Log Cabin - Photo 10 of 14 -
In New Mexico, $995K Gets You a Life-Size Lincoln Log Cabin - Photo 11 of 14 -
In New Mexico, $995K Gets You a Life-Size Lincoln Log Cabin - Photo 12 of 14 -
The home has stunning views from its location in the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.&nbsp;

The home has stunning views from its location in the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. 

In New Mexico, $995K Gets You a Life-Size Lincoln Log Cabin - Photo 14 of 14 -
g
Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.