In Paris, a Top-Floor Loft in a Former Artist’s Atelier Seeks $2M

Footprint: 958 square feet (1 bedroom, 1 bath)

From the Agent: "Situated on a peaceful residential street right next to the famous Parc Monceau, this one-of-a-kind artist’s atelier boasts generous volumes and original period details in a modernized setting. The building, solely comprising ateliers, stands as a testament to the storied past of the street, which was once home to the workshops where the Statue of Liberty was crafted by Bartholdi in the 1870s before being transported to its present site in New York. Located on the top floor (with elevator access) of a well-preserved, late 19th-century building with a caretaker, this exceptional apartment comprises a large, open-plan living/dining area (with a terrace), a semiopen kitchen, and on the upper level, an office and a bedroom with an en suite bathroom. Enjoy relaxing walks in Parc Monceau, the fresh produce of Poncelet Market, and a taste of residential Paris in this perfectly appointed pied-à-terre."