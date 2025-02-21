SubscribeSign In
In Paris, a Top-Floor Loft in a Former Artist’s Atelier Seeks $2MView 12 Photos

In Paris, a Top-Floor Loft in a Former Artist’s Atelier Seeks $2M

Set steps away from a historic park in the 17th arrondissement, the home overlooks the street where the Statue of Liberty was built.
Text by
View 12 Photos

Location: 17 Parc Monceau, Paris, France

Price: €1,890,000 (approximately $1,982,888 USD)

Year Built: 1893

Footprint: 958 square feet (1 bedroom, 1 bath)

From the Agent: "Situated on a peaceful residential street right next to the famous Parc Monceau, this one-of-a-kind artist’s atelier boasts generous volumes and original period details in a modernized setting. The building, solely comprising ateliers, stands as a testament to the storied past of the street, which was once home to the workshops where the Statue of Liberty was crafted by Bartholdi in the 1870s before being transported to its present site in New York. Located on the top floor (with elevator access) of a well-preserved, late 19th-century building with a caretaker, this exceptional apartment comprises a large, open-plan living/dining area (with a terrace), a semiopen kitchen, and on the upper level, an office and a bedroom with an en suite bathroom. Enjoy relaxing walks in Parc Monceau, the fresh produce of Poncelet Market, and a taste of residential Paris in this perfectly appointed pied-à-terre."

In Paris, a Top-Floor Loft in a Former Artist’s Atelier Seeks $2M - Photo 1 of 12 -
The apartment’s extra-high ceilings and large windows are remnants of its former life as an artist’s workshop.

The apartment’s extra-high ceilings and large windows are remnants of its former life as an artist’s workshop.

In Paris, a Top-Floor Loft in a Former Artist’s Atelier Seeks $2M - Photo 3 of 12 -
In Paris, a Top-Floor Loft in a Former Artist’s Atelier Seeks $2M - Photo 4 of 12 -
In Paris, a Top-Floor Loft in a Former Artist’s Atelier Seeks $2M - Photo 5 of 12 -
In Paris, a Top-Floor Loft in a Former Artist’s Atelier Seeks $2M - Photo 6 of 12 -
The lofted upper level features a bedroom, an en suite bathroom, and an office.

The lofted upper level features a bedroom, an en suite bathroom, and an office.

Accessible via elevator, this apartment sits above two other converted artist studios.

Accessible via elevator, this apartment sits above two other converted artist studios.

In Paris, a Top-Floor Loft in a Former Artist’s Atelier Seeks $2M - Photo 9 of 12 -
In Paris, a Top-Floor Loft in a Former Artist’s Atelier Seeks $2M - Photo 10 of 12 -
The kitchen is located just off the living and dining area.

The kitchen is located just off the living and dining area.

In Paris, a Top-Floor Loft in a Former Artist’s Atelier Seeks $2M - Photo 12 of 12 -
w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.